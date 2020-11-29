Eric Clapton and Van Morrison announce new anti-lockdown song ‘Stand And Deliver’

Van Morrison has written a song called Stand and Deliver to be performed by Eric Clapton, in an effort to raise money for live music charities.

Throughout September and October, Van Morrison has been releasing a slew of new songs in support of his charity the Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund. His latest offering Stand And Deliver will be performed by Eric Clapton and be released on December 4, which is likely have the same boomer energy as his previous anti-lockdown songs No More Lockdown and Born To Be Free.

The blues track is centred around the death of live music during lockdown and the struggles faced by those who have had their livelihoods taken away. I should stress though that during a global pandemic which has seen 57,000 dead in the UK alone, maybe the lockdown was in our best interests so we could follow in Victoria’s footsteps and eliminate the virus.

Speaking on the state of music in the UK, Morrison shared:

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations, it is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

I am sure Eric’s recording is fantastic, and I’m sure it can be enjoyed from the comfort of everyone’s homes also.

I was today years old when I learned Eric Clapton is such a huge racist that in the 70s the movement Rock Against Racism was started after Clapton showed public support for a UK far-right party.

And now he and Van Morrison have put out an anti-lockdown song. Makes sense. — Ani-Mia (@AniMiaOfficial) November 27, 2020

England announced on Thursday an easing of lockdown restrictions for December 2, including London. Clapton and Morrison played together in March this year at the O2 Arena to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, weeks before the first UK lockdown was imposed.