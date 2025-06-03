007 First Light: IO Interactive’s Long-Awaited James Bond Project Finally Revealed

After years of silence, Bond is back—and this time, he’s earning his number. The big reveal drops this week.

After more than five years of silence, IO Interactive’s James Bond project finally has a name—and a reveal on the horizon.

Initially announced in 2020 as Project 007, the game has now been officially titled 007 First Light, with its first full unveiling coming sometime this week.

In a post to X earlier today, IO Interactive shared a silhouetted image of what appears to be James Bond, dimly lit by a single shaft of light.

Overlaid text read “First Light 007” and “Game reveal this week,” accompanied by the hashtag “#EarnTheNumber.”

It’s a strong nod to the game’s concept as a James Bond origin story, where players will experience how Bond earns his iconic 007 designation.

Though no additional gameplay or story details have been shared, the timing strongly suggests the reveal could land during Summer Game Fest, IGN’s Summer of Gaming, or one of the many showcases happening during the first week of June.

Since the project’s original announcement, very little has been publicly confirmed.

We know 007 First Light will be a completely original story—not based on any specific Bond film—and is being positioned by IOI as the potential launch point for a new trilogy.

While fans are excited, it comes at the cost of the Hitman series, which remains on pause while IOI focuses on the Bond universe.

In April, it was confirmed that 007 First Light will release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and notably, also on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

As Bond returns to gaming, it’s hard not to remember GoldenEye 007—the groundbreaking 1997 title that helped make first-person shooters a mainstay on consoles.

With dynamic mission objectives, stealth mechanics, scoped rifles, and a now-legendary multiplayer mode, GoldenEye paved the way for the likes of Halo and Call of Duty and is still considered one of the greatest games of all time.

In related Bond buzz, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly looking likely to take on the role of James Bond in upcoming films, having recently signed a deal with Omega—the watch brand long associated with 007.

Stay tuned. This week, we find out if they’ve earned the number.