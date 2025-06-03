[gtranslate]

best pedal reviews 2025

Welcome to Pedal Month — a four-week celebration of stompboxes, soundscapes, and the odd bit of gear-induced existentialism

Whether you’re the kind of person who knows they’re instruments in their own right, or someone who just likes stepping on shiny things that make noise, you’re in the right place.

This month we’re unpacking the best pedals of 2025: the game-changers, the subtle sweeteners, and the wild ones pushing boundaries, there’s something here to kick your board up a notch. So plug in, zone out, and let’s take a closer look at the pedals making real noise behind the scene.

best pedals 2025 - reviews

 

 

Brothers AM – Chase Bliss/Analog Man

A revamp and collaboration of two great standing drive pedals. Joel Korte (founder of Chace Bliss) had his original brothers pedal out for a few years already which he states that even though it sounds great, it still presents a challenge for dialling in that perfect tone. Discovering analog mans king of tone he was inspired by its ability to sound amazing in any context. This then resulted in a collaboration between them two to create this little beast a tribute to and resurrection of the king of tone. 

Upon looking there’s so much to uncover. Firstly, the most tweakable analog dual drive pedal I’ve ever seen in my life . For each side, we’ve got the standard control parameters: Volume gain and tone. Then things start to get a little interesting. 

Under the knobs we have three switches. The ones on either side control their respective side of drive and include three settings including: boost, overdrive and distortion. So you can set one side as a rhythm setting for your verses and have the other side as a boost when its time to rip into one your solos. Or you can have two distortion sides for when you just need that extra hit of grit. What’s the switch in-between the two? well that’s a treble booster. And we’re not done there. 

Have you ever had that favourite setting on an analog pedal but someone just so happens to have changed them and now you can’t remember what they were dialled to?

Well the switch in between the bypass buttons allows you to save presets.  

There’s so much to this ANALOG pedal it comes with its own 33 page manual! Apart from its complexity, it definitely holds up to the title of being a tribute to the king of tone. 

 

best pedals 2025

BROTHERS AM
CHASE BLISS/ANALOG MAN

 

TubeDrve – Singular Audio

The TubeDrve by Singular Audio brings the warmth and character of real tube saturation straight to your pedalboard. At its core is a genuine 6AS6 tube preamp — easily swappable for tone tweakers — which gives this pedal a lively, amp-like response. If it looks familiar, that’s because its 500-series rack sibling shares the name and sonic DNA, though this pedal version stands firmly on its own.

From edge-of-breakup to rich overdrive, the TubeDrie is impressively touch-sensitive — clean when you play lightly, gritty when you dig in. The controls are intuitive: Drive, Output, and Bias (which adjusts the symmetry of the clipping), alongside a Boost switch for toggling between instrument and line-level output. You also get a triode/pentode switch to further shape your clipping character.

What really stands out is how responsive and musical this pedal feels. It doesn’t just sound like a tube amp — it behaves like one. Whether you’re chasing subtle warmth or thick, creamy overdrive, the TubeDrve delivers, all while preserving your playing dynamics. And with true bypass, your tone stays untouched when disengaged.

Simple, flexible, and genuinely tube-powered, the TubeDrve is a serious option for players wanting amp-like feel without the bulk. It just gets it. 

BUY NOW

 

 

best pedal reviews 2025

TUBEDRVE
SINGULAR AUDIO

Chelsea – Earthquaker Devices

Every great pedal comes with a story — and the Chelsea by EarthQuaker Devices is steeped in fuzz-fueled lore. Inspired by Tyler Pope of LCD Soundsystem and his vintage Japanese Big Muff, EarthQuaker reverse-engineered the myth, tracing the iconic “starved tone” to a rogue transistor. The result? A fuzz pedal built on legend, now ready for your rig.

Unlike many fuzz pedals that turn low-end into mush, the Chelsea keeps things tight and defined. Even with the tone knob rolled back, bass notes cut through with punch and clarity — making it a dream for bassists and low-tuned guitarists alike.

You get four core controls: Level, Tone, Sustain, and a Tone switch. Flip the Tone switch off and it bypasses the tone knob, locking in a gritty, mid-forward voice with added warmth and fatness. Leave it on, and the Tone knob sculpts the highs — perfect for dialing in anything from silky smooth to bright and aggressive.

Though it’s tuned with bass in mind, the Chelsea shines on guitar too — especially with humbuckers. It’s rich, responsive, and full of character without going overboard.

The Chelsea isn’t just a fuzz pedal — it’s a modern classic forged from fuzz mythology.

BUY NOW

 

best pedals 2025 - reviews -earthquaker devices

 

CHELSEA
EARTHQUAKER DEVICES

Steel Panther 1987 – All-Pedal

If you’ve been chasing that perfect mix of face-melting distortion and slick delay — the Steel Panther 1987 pedal by All-Pedal might just be your new go-to. Loud, unapologetic, and bursting with attitude, this is a signature box of glam rock fury that delivers exactly what it promises: pure, gut-punching rock with extra flavor.

The pedal splits its brains into two sections — delay up top, distortion down below. The delay offers three controls: Level (to blend the repeats), Feedback (to control how many echoes, even into oscillation territory), and Delay (to set the timing). The repeats have a smooth, almost reverb-like texture — lush and vintage-feeling in the best way.

The distortion section is just as bold. You’ve got Level (for output), Tone (for dialing in presence), and Gain — which goes from crunchy to “cranked Marshall in a stadium” levels of saturation. Crank the gain, dial in a slapback echo, and you’ll feel like Elvis in 1987 — or maybe a fuzzed-out member of The Blinders.

Finding a delay and distortion that actually complement each other is rare — 1987 nails it. Whether you’re riffing in your garage or headlining a glam-metal throwback, this pedal is ready to rip.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews 2025 - STEEL PANTHER 1987 ALL-PEDAL

STEEL PANTHER 1987
ALL–PEDAL

Microdose – All-Pedal

The Microdose by All-Pedal isn’t your average phaser — it’s a psychedelic tone machine that pushes modulation into mind-bending territory. With its eye-catching design and powerful feature set, this pedal offers far more than the typical phase sweep — and it sounds just as wild as it looks.

At its core is an 8-stage phaser — more advanced than most pedals that top out at 4 or 6 stages — delivering lush, dimensional movement. A waveform selector switch lets you choose between STD (standard waveforms) and ALT (more complex, experimental shapes), opening the door to everything from classic phase sounds to chaotic, synth-like modulation.

In addition to expected controls like Rate, Depth, Blend, and Level, the Microdose includes Warp and Resonance knobs, allowing for further tone-shaping and interstellar swirl. Add in Tap Tempo with a rate multiplier and you can sync your sweeps to the beat with surgical precision.

Dialing in a patch earlier, I got something that sounded like a chorus, octave, and doubler all rolled into one — especially gnarly with some added drive. The Microdose isn’t just a phaser — it’s a portal to entirely new sonic worlds, perfect for those who want their modulation weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

BUY NOW

 

best pedals 2-25 - MICRODOSE ALL-PEDAL

MICRODOSE
ALL–PEDAL

Macrodose – All–Pedal

The Macrodose by All-Pedal is a next-level envelope filter that goes far beyond your average auto-wah — this thing is filter funk on steroids. While it shares some DNA with its phaser sibling, its layout and control set are uniquely designed to unlock wild, expressive tonal possibilities. Analog at its core but controlled digitally, the Macrodose is a playground for tone tweakers.

You get a full range of classic functions — Blend, Depth, waveform selection — but that’s just where it starts. The Shape control allows you to sculpt the envelope’s response, changing how the decay of each note behaves. What’s wild is how reactive it is — it responds to your picking intensity and note length, injecting serious feel into your sound.

Then there’s Mode, which alters the timing and behavior of the envelope — from reversed swells to tightly synced pulses. Combine that with the Tap/Hold function, and you’ve got deep performance control that shifts in real time.

Just when you think you’ve figured the Macrodose out, it reveals another layer. It’s not just a filter — it’s a responsive, musical instrument in its own right. If you’re after rich, animated tones that evolve with your playing, this one’s a no-brainer.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews - MACRADOSE ALL-PEDAL

MACRODOSE
ALL–PEDAL

SSHAC – Browne Amplification

The SSHAC — short for Sky Snake Hawk Attack Chorus — is Browne Amplification’s cosmic take on the chorus/vibrato pedal, and it’s every bit as wild as the name suggests. Whether you’re chasing smooth ’90s-style chorus or pitch-warped vibrato straight out of a sci-fi soundtrack, this pedal delivers with style and depth.

It keeps things streamlined with three key controls: Speed, Depth, and Blend. Speed adjusts how fast the modulation cycles — complete with a flickering LED that visually matches the rate, which is a surprisingly helpful touch. Depth determines the intensity of the warble — low settings give you subtle pitch shifts, while higher ones feel almost like sonic hammer-ons and pull-offs.

The Blend knob is where things get especially interesting. Rather than just mixing wet and dry signals, it alters the relationship between them — allowing you to dial in everything from smooth layered motion to borderline microtonal weirdness. Crank the depth and tweak the blend just right, and it’s like running your guitar through a wormhole.

Whether you want dreamy movement, seasick modulation, or far-out textures, the SSHAC is a lush, expressive, and downright strange modulation box — in the best way possible. A true sleeper hit for tone explorers.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews 2025 - SSHAC BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

SSHAC
BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

Protein V4 – Browne Amplification

The Protein V4 by Browne Amplification is the refined evolution of their now-iconic dual overdrive pedal — and it’s more versatile, stackable, and tone-rich than ever. This fourth version preserves the essence of the original while subtly improving its layout and performance for serious players chasing pro-level drive sounds.

The pedal features two independent overdrives: the Blue side (left) offers low-gain, transparent grit, while the Green side (right) brings higher-gain, mid-forward punch with a touch of compression. Used alone, the Blue side is articulate and clear — perfect for boosting another pedal, pushing a clean amp, or adding just enough bite for rhythm work. Turn the gain up, and it shifts seamlessly into boost territory with added presence and snap.

The Green side is thicker and more saturated. It has a smooth, fat character that slightly compresses transients for a focused feel — ideal for leads or heavier rhythm parts. The subtle lack of attack compared to the Blue side makes them perfect partners when stacked.

Together, the Protein V4 delivers dynamic drive layering with serious flexibility. It shines at the end of a gain chain and plays incredibly well with other pedals. If you’re looking for rich, responsive overdrive that covers a ton of ground — this is it.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews 2025 - PROTEIN V4 BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

PROTEIN V4
BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

The Gritador – Browne Amplification

Browne Amplification’s The Gritador is a modern take on a classic overdrive — one that leans hard into warmth, midrange clarity, and full-bodied grit without the nasal tone often associated with traditional drives. True to its name, this pedal delivers pure, unfiltered grit in all the right ways.

Designed with intentional tweaks to the low end and clipping symmetry, The Gritador solves a decades-old problem — eliminating that honky, congested midrange that plagues many overdrives. Instead, you get a tight, punchy feel with plenty of presence and a rich tonal foundation that doesn’t fall apart when you dig in.

Where most overdrives tend to thin out your sound as you push the tone or gain, this one stays full and warm — even with the Tone knob cranked. It’s one of the rare pedals where dialing everything up doesn’t break your tone — it just makes it more alive.

Crank the Drive, and you’re met with organic, responsive dirt that feels like a natural extension of your amp. No fluff, no fizz — just usable, refined overdrive that slots perfectly into a mix.

The Gritador is everything a great overdrive should be — powerful, musical, and problem-free.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews-THE GRITADOR BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

THE GRITADOR
BROWNE AMPLIFICATION

Endless Sleeper II – Beautiful Noise Effects

The Endless Sleeper II by Beautiful Noise Effects is a wild and wonderful delay machine built for players who want to move beyond traditional echoes and into full-blown soundscaping. This dual-delay pedal takes ambient and experimental tones to new levels — blending analog-style warmth with digital precision and modulation madness.

Each delay line features its own Delay, D. Time, Glide, and Feedback controls, offering delay ranges from 30ms to 1500ms. As the delay time increases, repeats get increasingly lo-fi and textured — perfect for shoegaze, ambient, or glitch-heavy tones. The Glide knob modulates pitch with selectable waveforms (sine, square, random), unlocking subtle chorus or full-on detuned chaos.

What really sets it apart is the Crunch section — adding 8-bit-style grit and a third, internal feedback path using the Arrow knob. This routes Delay II back into Delay I, generating endless loops and evolving echoes that sound like they’re falling apart beautifully.

Whether you’re crafting dreamy soundscapes or chaotic dub-inspired textures, the Endless Sleeper II encourages exploration. It’s not just a delay — it’s an instrument in itself.

From smooth ambient washes to glitchy, pitch-bent trails — it’s weird in the best way and endlessly inspiring for the adventurous guitarist.

BUY NOW

 

best pedal reviews 2025 - ENDLESS SLEEPER II BEAUTIFUL NOISE EFFECTS

ENDLESS SLEEPER II
BEAUTIFUL NOISE EFFECTS