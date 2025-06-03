Brothers AM – Chase Bliss/Analog Man

A revamp and collaboration of two great standing drive pedals. Joel Korte (founder of Chace Bliss) had his original brothers pedal out for a few years already which he states that even though it sounds great, it still presents a challenge for dialling in that perfect tone. Discovering analog mans king of tone he was inspired by its ability to sound amazing in any context. This then resulted in a collaboration between them two to create this little beast a tribute to and resurrection of the king of tone.

Upon looking there’s so much to uncover. Firstly, the most tweakable analog dual drive pedal I’ve ever seen in my life . For each side, we’ve got the standard control parameters: Volume gain and tone. Then things start to get a little interesting.

Under the knobs we have three switches. The ones on either side control their respective side of drive and include three settings including: boost, overdrive and distortion. So you can set one side as a rhythm setting for your verses and have the other side as a boost when its time to rip into one your solos. Or you can have two distortion sides for when you just need that extra hit of grit. What’s the switch in-between the two? well that’s a treble booster. And we’re not done there.

Have you ever had that favourite setting on an analog pedal but someone just so happens to have changed them and now you can’t remember what they were dialled to?

Well the switch in between the bypass buttons allows you to save presets.

There’s so much to this ANALOG pedal it comes with its own 33 page manual! Apart from its complexity, it definitely holds up to the title of being a tribute to the king of tone.