Miley Cyrus taps Elton John, Chad Smith, and more for Metallica cover album

An all-star lineup are set to feature on Miley Cyrus’s upcoming Metallica covers album and we honestly cannot wait.

Rock icon Elton John, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma will all play a part in Miley Cyrus‘s upcoming Metallica covers album.

Cyrus’s told Capital FM that John will “tickle the ivories” on her cover of Nothing Else Matters: a Metallica fan-favourite off their self-titled fifth studio album.

The popstar-turned-rockstar revealed her plans for the album back in October. Chatting to Interview Magazine, she said: “We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

However, she didn’t mention the star heavyweights that would be featuring. “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band,” Cyrus revealed to Capital FM.

QUEEN OF ROCK ILYSM — 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐮𝐱 (@lovemileytender) December 7, 2020

On top of her cover of the Metallica hit at Glastonbury 2019, the singer has served up many other covers throughout 2020, including Zombie by The Cranberries, Heart of Glass by Blondie, and Hole‘s Doll Parts, all three receiving high praise from the original artists.

The announcement comes off the back of her most recent release Plastic Hearts, featuring cameos from Joan Jett, Billy Idol and pop superstar Dua Lipa. Cyrus’s seventh studio release saw her push aside her pop image and her take out the number one spot on the US rock charts, beating out the likes of AC/DC and The Smashing Pumpkins.

It’s official. #PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country. My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message. pic.twitter.com/rvVuSO7L5v — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 7, 2020

While the album has no set release date, Cyrus posted that fans can expect “more fucking music” from her in 2021.