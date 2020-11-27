LISTEN: Miley Cyrus – ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus is here to save 2020 with her much-teased seventh studio album Plastic Hearts. Glittering with insatiable pop-rock anthems, the album includes features from legends Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. Yet the hero remains Miley’s iconic voice: rich with the textural prowess of a true CBGB punk goddess. Infectious and proud, Miley might be known for Party in the USA, but she will be remembered for Plastic Hearts.

Check the full fifteen track album below, which includes covers from Blondie and The Cranberries.

Plastic Hearts is out now on all platforms.