Miley Cyrus beats AC/DC and Smashing Pumpkins for No. 1 rock album in the US

Surpassing AC/DC and The Smashing Pumpkins, Miley Cyrus took a wrecking ball to her competition and gained the No. 1 rock album in the US.

Miley Cyrus is known for a lot of things, but producing a chart-topping rock album might not have been one you’d expect the 28-year-old to add to her repertoire.

Cyrus pushed her pop image to the side with her latest release Plastic Hearts, shattering previous connotations and establishing herself as one hell of a rock front-woman.

The 7th studio album to come from Cyrus debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Albums chart, selling over 60,000 units and further cementing 2020 as the year for solo front-woman.

The former pop sensation joins Fiona Apple, Hayley Williams, and Alanis Morissette as the fourth solo woman to top the Billboard charts this year – the first time since 2012 that four women have done so, according to Billboard.

It’s official. #PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country. My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message. pic.twitter.com/rvVuSO7L5v — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 7, 2020

Featuring collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol, and Joan Jett, Plastic Hearts was inspired by Britney Spears and Metallica and contains covers of Blondies‘ Heart of Glass and The Cranberries’ Zombie.

In claiming the top spot, Cyrus surpasses former number 1 AC/DC, who held the spot for the past two weeks, as well as seasoned rockers Smashing Pumpkins and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Sporting a new mullet, a punk attitude, and now a chart-topping rock album, Miley Cyrus is definitely distancing herself far away from her Hannah Montana origins, showing the critics that she has grit and teeth – with one hell of a bite.