Miley Cyrus asked a fan out on TikTok and then changed her mind

Off the back of her new album, Plastic Hearts, our favourite punk rock angel Miley Cyrus has been taking to TikTok to comment on fans’ posts.

A recent viral TikTok challenge – which saw fans uploading videos of themselves along with the caption, “if Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll do x” – has finally paid off, after Miley Cyrus actually began responding to people in the comment section.

Blaming her newfound spare time on quarantining, Cyrus replied to a mixed bag of posts, from naming an unborn child to giving relationship advice, even offering up some wild tattoos ideas.

In one video, which featured a couple kissing, the poster wrote “if miley cyrus comments we will get married”, to which Miley responded: “Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me”. Elsewhere she suggested that one user shave their head and another get “LET’S RIDE” tattooed on their butt cheeks.

miley cyrus wakes up and chooses violence pic.twitter.com/hguHRDgszw — gorilla grippers (@gorillagripmfs) December 5, 2020

WTF IS WRONG WITH HER LMAO pic.twitter.com/XnP23Rr8pA — Aol.com (@lukasbattle) December 3, 2020

The most exciting comment, however, was delivered to El Blake, who posted that she would get a tattoo of whatever Miley commented – to which Miley responded with: “how about the time and place of our first date?”.

You haven’t seen the best one pic.twitter.com/owADlhqp0k — Tasha (@NatashaZalinski) December 4, 2020

The video instantly blew up with over 22 million views with Blake responding: “I would be down to take you out anytime”.

But alas, this love affair was seemingly not meant to be, as Miley allegedly deleted the comment upon discovering that Blake was knowingly seeing someone already in a relationship.

The fact that Miley erased the comment cuz that girl got in a relationship with a boy who had already a girlfriend, and yes she was aware of that 👀 I live for tiktok drama — Doin’ time (@LuzKilljoy) December 5, 2020

Miley deleted her comment because she found out the girl was a homewrecker 😭😭😭 — Anira 🕷 (@aa_bxbyy) December 5, 2020

Yikes. Looks like this time around she can’t get the best of both worlds.