WATCH: The Teskey Brothers – ‘Dreaming of Christmas With You’

teskey brothers

Photograph: Beat

The Teskey Brothers have blessed us with not one but two Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit, Dreaming of Christmas With You and Highway Home For Christmas, along with a gorgeous music video filmed in Warrandyte, Victoria.

teskey brothers
Photograph: Dylan Kelly

Following the 2019 release of their album Run Home Slow, the Christmas songs continue the uplifting and moving sentiment that The Teskey Brothers echo in their music.

And as if that weren’t enough, The Teskey Brothers have announced that they will be performing an online show with Orchestra Victoria, which will be available via the band’s YouTube channel on the 22nd December.

Watch the Dreaming of a Christmas With You music video and listen to both songs below.

