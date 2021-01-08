25th Amendment: Nancy Pelosi calls for Trump to be kicked out of office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially called for the 25th amendment to be enacted, potentially removing Donald Trump from office.

Following disgusting scenes from the Washington Capitol building this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the 25th amendment to be enacted, announcing that “Congress may be prepared to move forward with an impeachment.”

The 25th amendment hands the government an opportunity to remove the President from office, promoting the Vice President into their place until the next president is elected and sworn into the role. The amendment is usually called upon in the case of death, severe illness, or if the president is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the top job.

To clarify, Pelosi and many top officials are very keen to remove Donald Trump as soon as possible, even though he has only a handful of days left in the role. You’d be keen too if your office was just raided and torn apart by savage Trump supporters.

In a speech to Congress yesterday, the House Speaker cited a number of “seditious” acts involved in the riots, including the President’s role in inciting the violence, and called upon Mike Pence to officially enact the 25th amendment.

Trump is going to camp David. What a great time for the White House to pack up his shit and set it out on the curb….#25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/V7KvDH5W72 — Mike (@ItsMike_lol) January 7, 2021

“[He is] a very dangerous person who should not continue in office. This is urgent, an emergency of the highest magnitude,” Pelosi said about Trump. “While it’s only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America.”

Not only are there many democratic politicians in support of this decision, but even a number of anonymous Republicans are in support of the movement as well, according to CNN.

Trump is deadly to our democracy and our people. He needs to go now. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2021

Tells you just how fucked up and enabling this administration is#25thAmendmentNow #ImpeachTrumpNow pic.twitter.com/5i7n70XukX — Lizzo (@NotThisPussyCat) January 7, 2021

If the removal takes place, Trump will not only be the first sitting President to be dismissed from the office on these grounds, but it will also be the first time the amendment has been invoked since the assassination of President Kennedy in 1967.

Even though it’s only a handful of days, I think I speak for many when we really just all want to see it happen.