Rudy Giuliani has tested positive to coronavirus, according to Trump

Only hours after appearing on Fox News, it’s been revealed that personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive to COVID-19.

Profuse sweater, Donald Trump lawyer, and Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani has reportedly contracted coronavirus, following weeks of proximity to others who had tested positive.

The news came from ex-prez Trump, who took to Twitter to reveal that Giuliani had contracted the “China virus”.

The 76-year-old Giuliani, also a former Mayor of New York City, had been leading Trump’s challenge of the recent United States presidential election result with a series of lawsuits across the country. Giuliani had reportedly been exposed to others who had contracted the virus, including Trump himself, and more than forty people close to him (both family and staffers), as well as Giuliani’s own son Andrew.

Only a few hours prior to the news, Giuliani appeared on Fox News for an interview in which he gave an update on the election fraud lawsuits currently unfolding in multiple states.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

In recent weeks, Giuliani has been travelling across the country, often failing to wear a mask, and just last week he made public appearances before crowded courts in both Michigan and Georgia.