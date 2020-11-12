Trump starts crowdfunding page to expose electoral fraud then uses the money to pay off his debt

Trump is once again misleading his supporters, this time using their donations against electoral fraud to pay off his failed campaign debt.

President Trump is back at it again, in potentially his most “Trump” move yet. After successfully riling up millions of supporters over the possibility of electoral fraud, the Trump Administration promptly established the Official Election Defence Fund: a space for people to donate to end electoral “corruption.” However, in a very ironic turn of events, turns out that the funds donated by the President’s loyal supporters were actually being redirected to pay off the Trump Administration’s campaign debt.

Nothing is more peak 2020 than Trump manipulating his voters into stuffing his wallet.

The pleas on Trump’s fundraiser read, “President Trump needs YOU to step up to make sure we have the resources to protect the integrity of the election! Please contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to the Official Election Defense Fund to increase your impact by 1,000%.” 1000% you say, how could anyone give up this offer?

However, a further investigation into this fundraiser shows that a large chunk of smaller donations are actually being used to pay off his failed re-election.

The Trump campaign just sent out a fundraising email with the subject heading “Proof of Election FRAUD.” Oh boy, I said to myself, here it is. Proof! I clicked on the email. It contained only a fundraising button. No other content. No proof. Just grift. pic.twitter.com/vik6ZaqIax — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 7, 2020

Looks like the $1.6 billion that the administration fundraised during their time in office didn’t last very long.

According to The Guardian, the Official Election Defence Fund’s fine print stated: “50% of each contribution, up to a maximum of $2,800 ($5,000), [will] be designated toward DJTFP”s 2020 general election account fro general election debt retirement until such debt is retired.”

Since then, Trump has set up a leadership political action committee (PAC) called “Save America”, where funds can actually be into funnelled into future political ventures and candidates, and are often used to pay for personal expenses such as travel.

i signed up for trump campaign emails because they’re so funny to read and i’ve gotten like 9 emails TODAY about fundraising for election defense funds😭😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 like homie it’s over just stop — Jennacide (@jenna_nichole42) November 8, 2020

The small print on the fundraising page now reads, “60% of each contribution first to Save America, up to $5,000/$5,000, then to DJTP’s Recount Account, up to a maximum of $2,800/$5,000. 40% of each contribution to the RNC’s (Republican National Committee) Operating account, up to a maximum of $35,500/$15,000.”

“Any additional funds will go to the RNC for deposit in the RNC’s Legal Proceedings account or Headquarters account, up to a maximum of $213,000/$90,000.”

In plain terms, if a donor were to donate $1,000, $600 would go towards paying off Trump’s campaign debts, $400 to the RNC, and nothing towards actually proving that the election is a fraud.

Extremely unlike Trump to be misleading his supporters, something must have really got him riled up.