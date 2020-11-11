News

Trump’s voter fraud hotline backfires after it gets flooded with prank calls

by Phoebe Repeti

American jokesters take the mickey out of Trump’s voter fraud hotline, overwhelming it with hilarious prank calls.

The election circus is not yet over, with Trump attributing widespread voter fraud to his recent loss to Biden. Of course, this is not shocking news, as Trump planted the seeds of conspiracy long before the votes were even cast. His campaign was peppered with claims of fraudulent activity, convinced that the only way that he could lose was through some sort of political debauchery.

“We’re hearing stories that are horror stories,” Trump said following the election. “We think there is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and so much proof.”

Trump hotline phone
Photo: supplied DNA India

Taking the loss gracefully seems far too much for Trump to bear and he has resorted to setting up a voter fraud hotline in an attempt gather the evidence needed to ignite a legal battle in the Supreme Court and prove his wild claims.

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly,” Trump said in a press conference on Thursday. “That’s why they did the mail-in ballots, where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on.”

As it stands, there is no actual evidence to support any voter fraud, and an Associated Press fact check has stated that the US voting has been running “smoothly”, even amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, Trump is adamant about his voter fraud hotline, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also took to Twitter to encourage the public: “Tell us what you are seeing.

The public has taken this very seriously and the hotline has been inundated with calls – unfortunately, just not the type Trump had hoped for.

The hotline is now prank city, and the line has been so overwhelmed by cheeky Americans, the number has needed to be changed three times.

The hotline has become a “nightmare” for staff, according to the ABC. The public is clearly very concerned about voter fraud and are taking it upon themselves to stand up for justice.

Ahhhh Americans, thank you so much for all your noble work and public integrity. We appreciate it.

