Trump’s voter fraud hotline backfires after it gets flooded with prank calls

American jokesters take the mickey out of Trump’s voter fraud hotline, overwhelming it with hilarious prank calls.

The election circus is not yet over, with Trump attributing widespread voter fraud to his recent loss to Biden. Of course, this is not shocking news, as Trump planted the seeds of conspiracy long before the votes were even cast. His campaign was peppered with claims of fraudulent activity, convinced that the only way that he could lose was through some sort of political debauchery.

“We’re hearing stories that are horror stories,” Trump said following the election. “We think there is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and so much proof.”

Taking the loss gracefully seems far too much for Trump to bear and he has resorted to setting up a voter fraud hotline in an attempt gather the evidence needed to ignite a legal battle in the Supreme Court and prove his wild claims.

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly,” Trump said in a press conference on Thursday. “That’s why they did the mail-in ballots, where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on.”

As it stands, there is no actual evidence to support any voter fraud, and an Associated Press fact check has stated that the US voting has been running “smoothly”, even amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, Trump is adamant about his voter fraud hotline, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, also took to Twitter to encourage the public: “Tell us what you are seeing.”

The public has taken this very seriously and the hotline has been inundated with calls – unfortunately, just not the type Trump had hoped for.

The hotline is now prank city, and the line has been so overwhelmed by cheeky Americans, the number has needed to be changed three times.

Another new number 👇🏽 To those who have spammed our other numbers: it’s shameful that you don’t think it’s important to have integrity in our elections. It’s fundamental to our republic. Keep spamming. We will keep changing the number. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ILPJrqG42D — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 7, 2020

The hotline has become a “nightmare” for staff, according to the ABC. The public is clearly very concerned about voter fraud and are taking it upon themselves to stand up for justice.

The number for the Donald Trump War Room Election Fraud Hotline is (800) 895-4152. Please only use it for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/ckX1JGMcsG — Cam (@cameron_kasky) November 8, 2020

Would be a real shame if you guys all called the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and clogged their machines with messages like this pic.twitter.com/jrkEre4qdX — Jack Kelly (@jackk_lly) November 8, 2020

PLEASE don’t call the Trump Voter Fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and play them the losing sound from The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/UebtDPi5K5 — Mike C (@mikecicons) November 7, 2020

Ahhhh Americans, thank you so much for all your noble work and public integrity. We appreciate it.