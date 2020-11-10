100 senior mental health professionals declare Trump too psychologically dangerous for office

Over 100 senior psychiatrists and mental health professionals have gone on record to declare that Donald Trump poses serious psychological risks to himself, the United States, and the international community.

In the lead-up to the dreaded US election, the World Mental Health Coalition released a series of video signatures and articles describing the “psychological dangers” of Donald Trump – namely, his potential to still inflict destruction before his removal in January 2021.

“His post-election gambit confirms once again that he is more dangerous than the typically dangerous leaders of the past because of two factors: his irrational followership and the enormous powers of the U.S. presidency,” Dr Bandy X Lee, one of the multiple professional raising awareness, wrote in Daily News.

Formed during a conference at Yale University in 2017, members of the World Mental Health Coalition made headlines across the globe that same year with their New York Times best-selling public-service book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.

Written as a collection of proceedings from the Yale conference, the authors argued that Trump’s own mental health was affecting the mental health of the people of the United States – with its authors believing he would undermine basic democratic processes through his unstable pathology.

And, as we all know, things have gotten much direr since 2017.

A path to healing the nation would be setting standards and boundaries. An issue as momentous as a president’s mental capacity should not be excluded. Before going into screens or fitness tests, do the people not deserve to hear from experts in areas that deeply concern them? — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 9, 2020

This September, more than 100 senior mental health experts – including psychiatrists, psychoanalysts, narcissism experts, and professors from the likes of Harvard and George Washington University – went on video to claim that Donald Trump was too psychologically dangerous and unfit to qualify for the presidency or reelection.

Since the video’s release, emergency conferences bringing together 13 of America’s top experts in psychiatry, history, law, politics, economics, social psychology, climate science, and journalism discussed the dangers of unfit leadership and its permutations into the wider community.

Dr. Bandy Lee, a leading forensic psychiatrist, diagnoses Donald Trump as a mass killer. This is not a joke. Just like Hitler was not a joke.#TakeOutTheWholeRepublicanParty — VoteBidenSaveAmerica (@Hillary4POTUS) September 2, 2020

Dr Lee worries that while Joe Biden has taken the title of US president-elect at the 2020 election, Trump and his band of radicalised followers are unlikely to go out without a fight.

“The coming weeks and months will be the most dangerous period of this presidency, during which we can expect Donald Trump to go to any lengths to stay in power,” she said.

“The abuser of the nation, bloated with entitlement and delusions of impunity over the years, is maximally positioned to threaten the victim who tries to leave the relationship with him.”