Chase Bliss Brothers AM

A Modern Resurrection of a Classic: Chase Bliss x Analog Man’s Tribute to the King of Tone 🎸👑

When two worlds of analog brilliance collide, the result is something truly special. In this case, that something is the Chase Bliss x Analog Man collaboration — a dual drive pedal that doesn’t just honour the legacy of the King of Tone, it reimagines it. ⚡

Joel Korte, founder of Chase Bliss, had already made waves with his Brothers pedal, a highly regarded analog drive unit that combined multiple gain circuits into one versatile enclosure. While the Brothers pedal was praised for its sound and flexibility, Korte himself admitted it was often a challenge to dial in the perfect tone. It sounded great — but not always easy.

That changed when he encountered the legendary King of Tone from Analog Man. Known for its stunning versatility and musicality, the King of Tone had the kind of “plug and play” magic that made any guitar sound better — no matter the rig, genre, or player. Inspired by its tone and simplicity, Korte reached out to Analog Man to see if they could build something together — something that would combine Chase Bliss’s tweakability with Analog Man’s tonal intuition.

The result? A true analog powerhouse. A tribute. A resurrection. A beast.

Let’s break it down.

At first glance, this pedal already feels like it means business. Two sides. Each with its own Volume, Gain, and Tone controls. But underneath those knobs is where things start to get interesting.

Beneath each row of knobs are three-way toggle switches that allow you to select from Boost, Overdrive, and Distortion modes. That alone makes this the most versatile dual drive layout we’ve seen in a long time. One side can be set as a clean boost for your rhythm tone, while the other is dialled into a crunchy distortion for ripping into solos. Or maybe you want dual overdrives, or dual distortions for an all-out sonic assault. The choice is yours — and it’s all analog.

Then there’s the middle switch — a Treble Booster, designed to bring bite and presence when you need to cut through a dense mix. This isn’t some digital emulation; it’s a true analog circuit designed to add the kind of harmonic edge that vintage amps thrive on. 🔥

But here’s where things really get mind-bending.

This is an analog pedal with presets. Yes, you heard that right. With the flick of the center switch located between the bypass footswitches, you can save and recall your favourite analog settings. For anyone who’s ever carefully dialled in the perfect tone, only to find it mysteriously changed the next time they plug in — this feature is a dream come true.

In classic Chase Bliss fashion, the back of the pedal is a playground of DIP switches and MIDI options, making it a rare breed: a pedal that feels as deep and programmable as a digital unit, yet retains the raw, beautiful sound of pure analog circuitry.

And to help you master it all, the pedal ships with its own 33-page manual. Yes, 33 pages — because anything this complex and powerful deserves a detailed roadmap.

Despite its layers of control and sonic depth, the heart of this pedal remains firmly rooted in its inspiration — the King of Tone. Whether you’re stacking light overdrives, blending boost with fuzzed-out saturation, or running it in stereo with MIDI switching, every sound feels musical, intuitive, and purposeful.

For fans of analog tone, boutique craftsmanship, and sonic flexibility, this pedal isn’t just another release — it’s a milestone. A meeting of minds. And a reminder that even in an age of digital everything, analog still rules when it’s done right.

🎛️ Built with purpose. Tuned with heart. And ready to earn its crown on your board.

👑 Long live the King.