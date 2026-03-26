The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway puts health over haute

Anne Hathaway isn’t about to let fashion’s oldest, most toxic habits sneak back onto the runway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings us back into the glittering, cutthroat world of haute couture, Anne Hathaway made one rule loud and clear: no skeletal models.

Two decades after the original film exposed the ruthlessness lurking behind the glamour, Hathaway and co-star Meryl Streep are confronting some of the industry’s stubbornly unhealthy standards head-on.

In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, Streep admitted she was shocked by the alarmingly thin models during Milan Fashion Week. “Not only beautiful and young–everyone seems young to me–but alarmingly thin,” she said.

Hathaway noticed it too and didn’t hesitate: she went straight to producers to ensure the models in their film would not be “so skeletal.” “She’s a stand-up girl,” Streep added.

The sequel, hitting theaters May 1, reunites Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Filming across New York this past summer, the production is stepping into a cultural climate far more aware of the dangers of extreme thinness.

Social media, celebrity commentary, and public scrutiny have made conversations about body image and health unavoidable, and Hathaway isn’t ignoring them.

By insisting on models who reflect a healthier standard, Hathaway is doing more than protecting her cast, she’s taking a stand against an industry that celebrates fragility over strength.

And in a saga that’s always been about ambition, power, and style, it looks like The Devil Wears Prada 2 might just have something new to teach us: that glamour and conscience don’t have to be mutually exclusive.