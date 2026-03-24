OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies aged 43

When you’re a billionaire, the question isn’t if you can buy a company – it’s which one. Leonid Radvinsky made his choice in 2018, acquiring OnlyFans.

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans, has died aged 43 following a long battle with cancer.

In a statement released on Monday (March 23), parent company Fenix International Ltd confirmed that Radvinsky “passed away peacefully,” with his family requesting privacy.

A notoriously private figure, Radvinsky was one of the most quietly influential tech owners of the past decade.

Born in Odesa, Ukraine, and raised in Chicago, he went on to graduate top of his class from Northwestern University before building a career in online ventures.

His defining move came in 2018, when he acquired Fenix International from founders Tim Stokely and Guy Stokely.

At the time, OnlyFans was a relatively niche subscription platform. Under Radvinsky’s ownership, it transformed into a global juggernaut – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – as creators and audiences flocked to direct-to-fan monetisation.

By the time of his death, the platform had grown to roughly 377 million registered users and around 4.6 million creators, cementing its place as one of the most culturally dominant (and debated) digital platforms of its era.

Despite his low profile, Radvinsky’s financial influence was enormous. Estimated to be worth $4.7 billion, he reportedly paid himself more than $1.8 billion in dividends since 2021.

Outside of business, he backed open-source software initiatives and supported charities including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

His death raises immediate questions about the future of OnlyFans.

His stake in the company has been held in the LR Fenix Trust since 2024, and prior to his passing, reports suggested the platform was exploring a majority sale to investment firm Architect Capital, in a deal valuing the business at around $5.5 billion.

Radvinsky is survived by his wife, Katie Chudnovsky, and their four children.