Why KCH’s ‘my head is a jungle…’ is the Soundtrack to Healing’s Messy Reality

Raw confession meets 90s nostalgia.

Adelaide-raised, Sydney-based artist KCH (Kyle Charles Hall) has always possessed a knack for making the personal feel cinematic, but with his sophomore EP, my head is a jungle in a deforestation way, he achieves something truly special.

This fully self-produced project is a deep dive into the wreckage of heartbreak and mental health, yet it never drowns in its own weight.

Instead, KCH emerges with a collection of songs that sound like a sun-soaked coming-of-age film, the kind scored by The 1975 or Dominic Fike, where even the darkest moments are framed with an undeniable sense of hope.

Having cut his teeth as the lead singer of Runaway Weekend before building a dedicated solo following (garnering over 300,000 streams and SXSW showcases), KCH understands the value of evolution.

This EP feels like his most complete artistic statement yet. It perfectly encapsulates the EP’s title: the chaos of an overgrown mind juxtaposed against the act of clearing it.

Tracks like the theatrical ‘see I’m OK’ and the vulnerable ‘since I dyed my hair blonde’ set a tone of raw confession, proving his ability to distill personal turmoil into widescreen, conversational pop.

The standout moment, however, arrives with the single “ingrained.” Co-written with Christian From Legal, the track crystallises the EP’s central thesis.

Inspired by the gut-punch of seeing a long-term ex spend Christmas with a new partner, “ingrained” refuses to offer easy answers.

Instead, it sits in the uncomfortable truth that healing isn’t a straight line; some connections never fully leave you, they just settle somewhere deeper.

What makes KCH such a compelling artist is his refusal to let the mess win.

This EP doesn’t try to solve the problem of heartbreak; it simply provides the space to exist within it, finding moments where you can whisper, “it’s not that bad… I’ve got this.”

With a month-long residency at Newtown’s Pleasure Club on the horizon, KCH is poised for his biggest year yet, armed with an EP that proves his pop sensibility is as sharp as his honesty is raw.