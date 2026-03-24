Kali’s HP-1 Headphones

Kali’s HP-1 brings Lone Pine accuracy to a versatile headphone built for real world mixing 🎧

Kali Audio have built a serious reputation on studio monitors that punch well above their price point, and now they’re bringing that same philosophy to headphones. The HP-1, also known as the Highland Park, marks the brand’s first move into personal monitoring, and it’s a surprisingly ambitious one. Rather than positioning these as just another pair of studio cans, Kali have clearly aimed to create a hybrid tool that works equally well in the control room, on the move, or anywhere in between.

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At the core of the HP-1 is the same thinking that made the Lone Pine monitors such a hit. Accuracy comes first, but versatility sits close behind. These closed back, over ear headphones combine professional reference tuning with genuinely useful lifestyle features, including Bluetooth connectivity, active noise cancelling and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It is a rare combination. Studio gear often delivers uncompromising sound but struggles outside controlled environments. Kali’s approach flips that idea on its head, offering a headphone that feels equally comfortable checking a mix on the train as it does fine tuning details at the desk.

The standout feature here is the onboard DSP, which introduces three selectable voicings designed to help your mix translate across different listening environments. Studio mode delivers the flat, transparent response expected from a reference headphone, while Bass Heavy mode simulates how your low end behaves in club systems and consumer spaces where sub frequencies often dominate. Consumer mode shifts the tuning again, helping you understand how a track will sound on everyday Bluetooth headphones. It is essentially a multi environment monitoring setup built into a single pair of headphones.

Under the hood, Kali have opted for 40 mm drivers capable of reproducing frequencies from 18 Hz through to 22 kHz, offering enough range to capture both the subtle detail and the physical weight of a modern mix. The physical design keeps things practical, with vegan leather used across the headband and replaceable earcups, plus a foldable construction that slips easily into the included carry case. These are clearly designed to travel.

At 199 USD, the HP-1 continues Kali’s tradition of delivering serious performance without the boutique price tag. For producers, engineers and creators who regularly move between spaces or simply need a trustworthy reference when speakers are not an option, the HP-1 feels like a very considered step forward. Honest, flexible and built for the realities of modern production, this is a strong debut in the headphone space.