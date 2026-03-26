Audio-Technica’s New Open Back Headphone Range

Audio-Technica’s new open back range proves reference headphones can still feel effortless

If you’ve spent any real time in a studio, chances are you’ve crossed paths with a pair of Audio-Technica headphones. They’ve long held a place in both pro and home recording setups, and their latest open back lineup makes a pretty strong case for why that reputation still matters.

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With the ATH R70xa, ATH R50x and ATH R30x, Audio-Technica is leaning into a philosophy that feels increasingly rare in modern audio gear. Instead of piling on features for the sake of it, the brand has focused on comfort, clarity and long-session usability. In other words, the stuff that actually matters when you’re deep into a mix, editing for hours, or bouncing between reference checks.

The big idea across the range is simple. Lighter headphones make for better working headphones. Fatigue creeps in fast when you’ve got something heavy clamped to your head for half the day, so Audio-Technica has clearly designed these to get out of the way and let the work take focus.

At the top of the pile is the ATH R70xa, an update to the much loved R70x. It keeps the ultra light feel of the original, using a carbon composite resin frame that makes it feel almost absent once it’s on. What stands out most, though, is the presentation. The soundstage feels wide and natural, more like listening through a well-positioned set of studio monitors than a set of headphones. It has the kind of openness that makes small mix decisions easier to trust, with smooth mids and tightly controlled transients that make it particularly well suited to mixing and mastering.

The ATH R50x takes a slightly different path. It borrows from the original R70x DNA, but brings a bit more energy to the table. There’s more punch in the lows, a little more shine up top, and an overall character that feels accurate without becoming sterile. That makes it a strong middle ground for producers and engineers who still want detail and balance, but with a presentation that feels a touch more lively. Comfort also gets a small shift here, with a more traditional headband design that trades the winged setup for something plusher and more familiar.

Then there’s the ATH R30x, which might end up being the real crowd-pleaser of the bunch. Priced at $219 RRP in Australia, it opens the door to open back monitoring without asking home creators to spend big. It uses a 40mm driver rather than the 45mm setup found in the higher models, and the tuning leans a little more fun as a result. There’s a slightly V shaped character here, with enough punch and immersion to make it a great fit for tracking, content creation or general studio work when you still want that airy open back feel.

What makes the lineup work is that each model has a clear role without feeling disconnected from the others. The R70xa is the precision tool, the R50x is the balanced all-rounder, and the R30x is the budget-friendly entry point that still feels genuinely considered rather than compromised.

Taken together, this new open back range is a reminder that reference gear does not need to feel cold, clinical or physically punishing. Audio-Technica has built a set of headphones that prioritise the session as much as the sound, and that alone gives this lineup a lot of appeal.