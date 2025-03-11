Milans electronic alchemists NOVANOISE bring the heat

With a new EP slated for summer and a growing buzz around Milan’s music scene, NOVANOISE are set to go global

Hailing from Milan, the northern Italian quartet NOVANOISE are carving their own space in the music world with their unique fusion of atmospheric electronica and raw alternative energy.

Their latest single, Winter Sun, captures this dynamic mix perfectly, juxtaposing icy, synth-driven verses with explosive, cathartic choruses.

Fronted by the enigmatic Luna, whose vocals draw from the legends of classic rock while bringing a modern edge, the band creates sonic journeys that feel both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

Ahead of their March tour across northern Italy, NOVANOISE sit down to discuss their musical evolution, the process behind Winter Sun, and the exciting projects brewing behind the scenes.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

NOVANOISE: We’re currently preparing for our live dates in March while also working on an important project that, for now, remains a secret. We hope it will come to fruition after the summer.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you’re from. What do you love about it?

NOVANOISE: We come from northern Italy, in the metropolitan area of Milan. What we love most about Italy is definitely the food, the landscapes, and the warmth of the people… it’s simply home. We’re lucky to live in an area with a very active music scene, and we’re starting to become a part of it—hopefully more and more as main players.

HAPPY: Can you walk us through the creative process behind “Winter Sun”?

NOVANOISE: Winter Sun is a track that slightly deviates from our previous releases while maintaining a common thread. The dark and, in a way, cold atmosphere of the verses contrasts with the energetic and fiery choruses, creating a dynamic interplay that was deliberately sought after.

HAPPY: The energy of the track is electrifying. What was the atmosphere like in the studio during recording?

NOVANOISE: As always, the recording sessions were filled with a euphoric and cheerful atmosphere, which contributes to bringing great energy to our songs. Making music is what makes us happy, and this is reflected both on stage and in the studio.

HAPPY: What gear did you use to capture the raw energy of the track? Any standout pieces that shaped the sound?

NOVANOISE: To highlight the energy of the song, we didn’t use any particularly special equipment. However, we conducted a thorough search for sounds, especially electronic ones, that helped us create the warm/cold contrast within the track—just as the title suggests.

HAPPY: Luna’s vocal performance is a key highlight. How did you approach capturing that intensity, and were there any particular influences behind her delivery?

NOVANOISE: Luna is influenced by legendary bands such as Pink Floyd and Queen, and this is reflected in the many nuances of her voice. We always try to shape the tones and atmospheres of our songs to enhance every single note produced by her vocal cords.

HAPPY: What’s the meaning behind the video’s visual contrast between warmth and cold?

NOVANOISE: The song tells the story of a dream that describes a grim quest for happiness through a metaphorical representation of a reality in which the protagonist feels she does not belong, suffocated by it. This leads to attempts to escape and hesitant reflections on which paths might still be available to achieve her goal. The contrast between the frantic flight from a cold reality and the calm, warm moments carved out to consider a solution is encapsulated in the title Winter Sun.

HAPPY: How does being based in Italy influence your music and creativity?

NOVANOISE: As mentioned before, we live in a country where creativity hides behind every door. The music scene—and beyond—is constantly evolving, and we try to ride the wave with our music, which is directly inspired by our experiences and dreams.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

NOVANOISE: In the immediate future, we have concerts scheduled in northern Italy. At the same time, we’re working on composing a new EP, which will be released with a couple of singles between spring and summer, as well as on a project that, as we mentioned, is currently a secret… but hey, we’re Italian, right? Superstition is part of who we are.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

NOVANOISE: This is the easiest question to answer: What makes us happy is making music, seeing it reach people, and knowing that it is appreciated.