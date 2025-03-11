Frustration and Celebration Collide in Vena Klymo’s Quirky Visualiser for ‘Invisible’

Fresh off the release of ‘Invisible,’ Vena Klymo follows up with a visualiser that explores frustration, identity, and visibility.

Introspective and folk-pop at its core, join Vena as she delves into the complexities of self-expression and presence in the music video for ‘Invisible.’

With the release of my new single Invisible, I’m excited to take you deeper into my world of equal parts frustration and celebration.

The push pull feeling of “why can’t I figure out how to keep up in this modern capitalistic life?” And “What the fuck is wrong with this world? I don’t wanna fit into it”This track represents an evolution in my musical journey — although it is a song I wrote many years ago and that has grown with me through my ages of being an independent artist, grown through the pondering of my own identity, my own self worth and my means to connect with others when I have at times struggled with the sensation of being perceived.

The highs and lows of discovering one’s self in a world that often overlooks us and our human experience, and the freedom of moments where flying under the radar is more enjoyable than answering to others.



The music video Invisible was just a list on my phone of stupid places it would be funny to film me being overlooked for a long time, stupid costumes and stupid talents I have acquired over the years that have gotten me nowhere BUT have brought me much joy and laughter.

All this whilst always, drawing inspiration from the whimsical, yet melancholic world of Wes Anderson – one of my ultimate muses.

I rubbed heads together with my cinematic confidant Syafiq Ibrahim in a Dulwich Hill beer garden (one third of the all-star crew at Blue Dot Productions – shout out to Arsa Guo and Adrian Samson who directed the film with finesse) and we laughed the entire planning phase. I really wanted to lean into the lighthearted joy and awkwardness of the narrative, and that’s something I feel the crew really embraced beautifully.

You’ll notice little details in the visual composition, with its saturated colour palettes and quirky characters, all designed to feel like a playful yet poignant reflection of the song’s themes. I wanted to bring out both the humour and the frustration I often feel in my own experiences of visibility.

There’s a delicate balance of light and dark, where the comedy of life’s absurdities exists right alongside the raw honesty of confronting your innermost struggles.

As with everything I create, Invisible is drawn from personal reflection, but I hope it resonates with you, too. It’s about more than just being heard; it’s about being seen, both in your silliness and seriousness.

The video, like the track, celebrates the complex layers of identity and the act of claiming one’s space in the world.

So, whether you’re watching the video for the first time or listening to the track on repeat, I invite you to experience the full spectrum of being Invisible — where vulnerability, strength, frustration, and visibility all collide in a moment that’s uniquely our own.

Thank you for joining me on this journey. We’re all just pretend. I kinda like it that way tho :)

— Vena



