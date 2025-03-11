Tjaka’s New Single ‘In A Box’ is exactly what you need to hear right now

Tjaka, the rising force out of Magandjin/Brisbane, are back with their latest single ‘In A Box’

The band—Fabila brothers Geoff and Jake, cousin Luke, and close mate Felix Fogarty—are named after “Tjakamarra,” the skin name of their Fabila family, who come from the Jabirr Jabirr people of Western Australia’s Kimberley.

Their sound? A fresh collision of electronic, funk, and hip-hop, with deep Aboriginal roots that seamlessly blend the old with the new—and it absolutely nails it.

‘In A Box’ is a fast-paced, infectious jam that embodies the band’s mantra: no labels, no limits. “Categories are lame,” they say. “We weren’t born with labels saying we’re going to grow up being this or that. You don’t have to do the same thing twice. We are born to experiment, try new things, and change ourselves freely as we want.” They wrote it in a single studio session, and the energy is undeniable—so much so that they couldn’t wait to share it with the world.

Inspired by artists like N.E.R.D, Limp Bizkit, Beastie Boys, and A Tribe Called Quest, Tjaka aren’t afraid to mix genres and play with sound in a way that feels totally their own. Traditional instruments like the Didjeribone and The Face Bass bring a unique layer of authenticity to their tracks, but it’s the fusion of electronic beats and rap flows that makes their music stand out.

The band’s live performances are legendary, with shows at Splendour in the Grass, Dark Mofo, BIGSOUND, SXSW Sydney, Woodford Folk Festival, and PASIWALI Festival under their belt. They’re now set to make waves in the UK with The Great Escape Festival in May, and the buzz is only growing louder.

Tjaka’s approach to music is all about empowerment, capturing that electrifying feeling of transformation when they hit the stage. It’s a reminder that music has the power to make you feel unstoppable—connected through culture, sound, and energy.

‘In A Box’ is out now, and trust us, you don’t want to miss it.

TOUR DATES