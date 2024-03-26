Courtney Love presents the the ultimate soundtrack to her life in a new BBC series ‘Courtney Love’s Women’

Expect some major name dropping, boarding school antics, and Courtney Love’s surprising penchant for disco

Courtney Love, the legendary indie rocker, is all set to host an inspiring new series on BBC Radio titled ‘Courtney Love’s Women.’

This raw and candid exploration will dive into the lives and influence of remarkable women in the music industry who have deeply impacted Love’s journey, sound, and creative evolution.

In collaboration with BBC Radio 6 and BBC Sounds, Love promises a series that reflects the soundtrack of her life.

Alongside her friend and podcaster, Rob Harvilla, she’ll reflect on her relationship with music and navigate through the pivotal eras that have shaped her.

Check out some highlights from the upcoming series:

Disco Discovery: Love will share her memories of discovering disco, a genre that has influenced countless artists over the years.

Mickey Mouse Club Audition: Love will recount her audition for the Mickey Mouse Club, including the unexpected twist of reciting Sylvia Plath poetry.

Boarding School Days: Love will touch upon her experiences at an all-girls boarding school in New Zealand.

Struggles and Triumphs: Love will openly discuss her battles with drug abuse, offering a candid glimpse into her life.

Name Drops: Expect intriguing anecdotes about iconic figures such as Stevie Nicks, Billy Corgan, Debbie Harry, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Gwen Stefani, and her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

April 12th marks the 30th anniversary of Hole’s influential second studio album, ‘Live Through This.’

In celebration, BBC Radio 6 will dedicate programming to Courtney Love’s music and the tracks that inspired her.

The series will feature introductions from artists and bands like Lambrini Girls, Sprints, The Last Dinner Party, and Kate Nash. Additionally, the producers of ‘Live Through This,’ Paul Q. Kolderie and Sean Slade, will share insights about the album.

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, describes Courtney Love as an icon and a trailblazer.

Her influence on music and culture is undeniable, and this series provides a unique opportunity for fans and listeners to connect with her personal stories and musical inspirations.

Get ready for an engaging journey through the world of music with Courtney Love at the helm!

Tune in here from 12th of April.