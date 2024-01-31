Pond drops ‘Neon River’ a collision of shoegaze and pop-metal

In Pond’s latest release, ‘Neon River,’ Nick Allbrook channels his signature maximalist Aerosmith-inspired spandex mode to perfection

Pond, the ever-evolving titans of the psychedelic rock realm, are back with a bang, dropping their latest single, “Neon River.”

Today marks the dawn of a new era for the band, a peak where live energy intertwines seamlessly with studio innovation, solidifying Pond’s status as one of the most versatile and accomplished groups in the genre.

“Neon River” is a captivating journey, oscillating between ethereal acoustic beauty and thunderous paroxysms reminiscent of Led Zeppelin’s prime. The track encapsulates the quintessence of Pond’s eclectic style, showcasing their knack for blending genres seamlessly.

In the words of Pond themselves, “This is a full-on Pond Gemini song.” The track meanders through Jay Watson’s bucolic Gum-inspired passages before plunging into Nick Allbrook‘s maximalist Aerosmith spandex mode.

A detour into a shoegaze instrumental section adds another layer of complexity, while the chorus paints a vivid picture of the hollow, half-dead riverside shuffles of years gone by.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning video for “Neon River,” featuring a medieval Live Action Role Play (LARP) troupe encountering a lonely hair-metal wanderer.

Shot on 16mm film, the video unfolds a pop-metal odyssey, complete with swords pulled from stones, explosive confetti-filled banners, and Pond’s electrifying performances.

Known for their mesmerising live shows, Pond, fronted by the charismatic Nicholas Allbrook, is set to embark on a global tour throughout 2024.

The journey kicks off with a series of dates supporting Queens of the Stone Age in Australia and New Zealand.

The band’s return to the US in May includes rescheduled tour dates, promising highlights like the Mohawk in Austin and the Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Originally forming in the early 2010s, Pond has continuously evolved, now boasting an impressive nine studio albums.

Their extensive performance résumé includes sharing stages with Arctic Monkeys, MGMT, and Flaming Lips, while gracing premier festivals worldwide.

With a global fanbase and a reputation for selling out venues from New York to London, Pond continues to push the boundaries of psychedelic rock, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.