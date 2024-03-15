Barkaa’s shares new music video for latest single ‘We Up’

Barkaa takes a bass-heavy and technicolour joyride in the new music video for her latest single, We Up

Barkaa has shared her latest single We Up, accompanying the release with an official music video out today (March 15).

The single, which was produced by frequent Barkaa collaborator jayteehazard, and sees the rapper deliver a victorious anthem atop thudding bass and piercing strings.

Operating at whiplash pace, Barkaa commits to remaining self-assured within relationships, friendships and everything in between.

“I wanted to write something that pumped on the stage, that felt good spitting, that uplifted my people and hyped them up,” Barkaa explained in a press statement.

“I wanted to create something fun, something cheeky and make a statement on what the concrete jungle raised.”

Barkaa said the single is a reminder of her diversity as a rapper, a declaration that tells listeners she “worked my fucking ass off to get me to where I am today.”

The accompanying music video was directed by Kieran Satour, and follows Barkaa as she takes a joyride with friends en route to a particularly rowdy night out. Watch the We Up video — which also features motorbike riders and dazzling choreography — above.

The single comes ahead of Barkaa’s trio of sold-out headline shows, which will see her perform dates in Sydney/Eora and Naarm/Melbourne from tomorrow until the end of the month.

After that, Barkaa will perform a show as part of the lineup for VIVID Sydney 2024 on May 31. See ticketing details here.

Listen to Barkaa’s new single We Up below.