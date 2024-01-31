WATCH: 1300’s ‘Ape Shit’ crank up the volume, go Ape Shit, and keep it simple

Rap collective 1300 smashes genre barriers with their upcoming mixtape, ‘George,’ a fearless fusion of K-Pop, hip hop, gabber, trap, and industrial
Dropping on April 4th, ‘George’ marks a powerful statement, exploring cultural intersections from Australia to South Korea while seamlessly blending rap and club music.
Drawing inspiration from the once-innocent primate, Curious George, the mixtape weaves a poignant narrative of 1300 grappling with the erosion of youth. ‘George,’ much like its namesake, sheds its innocence, symbolising a loss of curiosity.
Thematically, it mirrors the anxiety, disconnection, and cultural distortion, reflecting the distinct perspectives of individual band members.
1300’s rako, goyo, DALI HART, Nerdie, and pokari.sweat weave a poignant narrative through acid synth lines, visceral bass, and anthemic choruses.
The mixtape features a stellar ensemble of Korean rap luminaries, including the legendary OG EK, avant-garde rap experimentalist sokodomo, and the dynamic duo odeen & Easymind.
It stands as 1300’s unequivocal statement, blazing a trail for disenchanted youth with aspirations resonating from Seoul to Sydney, London to Busan.
1300 enters 2024 with a string of wins: collaborations with SOLLYY and Kwame, sold-out tours, and placements in League of Legends, NBA2K24, and American Born Chinese.
These genre-bending pioneers defy categorisation, constantly pushing boundaries and unveiling new facets of their boundless artistry.
‘George’ is more than just a mixtape; it’s a sonic adventure across cultural crossroads, a testament to 1300’s audacious spirit and boundless talent. Mark your calendars for April 4th and prepare to go ape—don’t overthink it, just feel the music’s raw power.