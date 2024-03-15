This week’s best music videos worth wrapping your eyes around

Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
Dune Rats are back with a new track, ‘Solar Eyes.’ In true Dunies fashion, they announced it with a simple message: “We wrote a song. We like it. We are putting it out.” – Dune Rats. No frills, just new music from these Aussie legends. Check out the official video.
Christian Adjeisa – RUNNING
After a break, Christian Adjeisa returns with a cathartic new single, ‘RUNNING.’
This vibrant track explores the complexities of love and heartbreak, fueled by Adjeisa’s personal experiences. In the music video, filmed against the stunning Australian outback, Adjeisa grapples with the emotional turmoil of a failed relationship. Watch the journey of self-discovery and renewal below:
AKA Lui – Lighthouse
Eora/Sydney artist AKA Lui also sets sail into the new year with his smooth new single, ‘Lighthouse.’ With pulsating beats, fuzzy guitars, and vintage synthesizers, it’s a dose of pure indie pop perfection.
Inspired by AKA Lui’s own challenges and a fascination with lighthouses, ‘Lighthous’ reflects hope during tough times. Dive into the captivating psych-pop sounds here
Check out more Aussie music – with our Live From Happy series here.