This week’s best music videos worth wrapping your eyes around

Another week down under means another batch of killer music videos from Aussie artists This week, we’ve been blown away by Aussie ingenuity, incredible concepts and stunning visuals. From catchy pop anthems to genre-bending bangers, there’s something for everyone. From established favourites to some fresh faces making waves in the music scene. Grab your headphones, crank up the volume, and get ready to dive into our three top picks for the week.

Dune Rats – Solar Eyes

Dune Rats are back with a new track, ‘Solar Eyes.’ In true Dunies fashion, they announced it with a simple message: “We wrote a song. We like it. We are putting it out.” – Dune Rats. No frills, just new music from these Aussie legends. Check out the official video.

Christian Adjeisa – RUNNING

After a break, Christian Adjeisa returns with a cathartic new single, ‘RUNNING.’

This vibrant track explores the complexities of love and heartbreak, fueled by Adjeisa’s personal experiences. In the music video, filmed against the stunning Australian outback, Adjeisa grapples with the emotional turmoil of a failed relationship. Watch the journey of self-discovery and renewal below:

AKA Lui – Lighthouse

Eora/Sydney artist AKA Lui also sets sail into the new year with his smooth new single, ‘Lighthouse.’ With pulsating beats, fuzzy guitars, and vintage synthesizers, it’s a dose of pure indie pop perfection.

Inspired by AKA Lui’s own challenges and a fascination with lighthouses, ‘Lighthous’ reflects hope during tough times. Dive into the captivating psych-pop sounds here

