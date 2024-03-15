WATCH: The Lemon Twigs ‘A Dream Is All I Know’

The Lemon Twigs are back with the new single, “A Dream Is All I Know,” and it’s a total synth loving dream

Sibling duo The Lemon Twigs released their latest single, ‘Dream Is All I Know,’ from their upcoming album of the same name set to be out on May 3rd under Captured Tracks / Remote Control Records.

The single combines dynamic guitars, intricate harmonies, and poignant reflections on love and loss, capturing fleeting moments of everyday life.

Brian, one half of the duo, explains that the song delves into the transient nature of existence, inspired by a moment of surrealism experienced in his kitchen.

Accompanying the release is a string of tour dates announced for May and a new music video directed and edited by Michael and Brian D’Addario themselves.

Shot on film in New York City, the video portrays the band in a whimsical state, moving through various scenes that blend reality with absurdity.

Their upcoming album, ‘A Dream Is All We Know,’ was recorded live to tape and mixed and mastered by the brothers themselves using vintage equipment.

Drawing from influences like The Beatles, Electric Light Orchestra, and Big Star, the album revisits a sound reminiscent of the late 1960s, a style the D’Addarios have been hinting at since their debut, ‘Do Hollywood.’

With a musical journey that includes collaborations with artists such as Weyes Blood and Tim Heidecker, performances alongside acts like Phoenix and Arctic Monkeys, and praise from industry icons like Elton John and Iggy Pop, ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ demonstrates the evolution of The Lemon Twigs from aspiring teenagers to accomplished songwriters and arrangers.

Following their emotionally charged album ‘Everything Harmony’ in 2023, which received critical acclaim, ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ showcases the brothers’ growth and intuitive musicality honed over years of dedication to their craft.

Check out more new music here.