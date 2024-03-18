Win Dr. AlienSmith’s Dirtbox in Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay comp!

Calling all musicians! Feeling stuck in a sonic rut? Want to instantly add grit and character to your sound?

Then Happy Mag’s annual Needle in the Hay competition is your chance to win the ultimate prize: Dr. AlienSmith’s Dirtbox!

This ain’t your average vocal processor. Forget wimpy effects – the Dirtbox is a beast that plugs straight into your mic, adding raw, gritty character to anything you throw at it.

Vocals, guitars, drums – anything that gets mic’d gets a major sonic upgrade. Unlike traditional pedals, the Dirtbox is specifically designed for mics, ensuring seamless integration and avoiding annoying issues like volume drops.

Here’s the beauty of it: one knob controls everything. Want a subtle touch of warmth? Easy. Craving full-blown distortion? Crank it up! But the Dirtbox doesn’t stop there. It comes with a Y cable that lets you blend clean and distorted signals, giving you total control over the intensity of the effect.

Need a hint of dirt on your vocals? Blend in a touch of clean for a perfect mix.

Crave a complete sonic overhaul for your guitar solo? Unleash the full power of distortion and rock out!

The Dirtbox isn’t just a live show companion. Its studio-friendly design allows for easy reamping and experimentation with post-production effects, making it a valuable tool for crafting your sound in the studio too.

No wonder big-name artists like Billie Eilish rely on the Dirtbox to shape their signature sound.

Valued at $250 and backed by a 2-year warranty, the Dirtbox is more than just a piece of gear; it’s a catalyst for sonic exploration.

Enter Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay competition and unleash your creative potential. With the Dirtbox in your arsenal, you’ll be well on your way to sonic domination!

For more details around NITH 2024, head here.

For more info about Dr. AlienSmith’s Dirtbox head here.