Donovan Woods announces Australian Tour alongside release of seventh studio album

Donovan Woods is bringing his brand of indie folk charm and pop sensibilities down under

Canadian troubadour Donovan Woods is gearing up to grace Australian shores for the very first time, bringing his soul-stirring melodies and poignant storytelling on a seven-date tour this June.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of his much-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now’, slated for release on July 12th via End Times Music.

Woods, a Juno award-winning artist celebrated for his emotive lyricism, will traverse through Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Belgrave, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane, treating fans to intimate performances that promise to be nothing short of captivating.

While the lineup of supporting acts is yet to be unveiled, audiences can expect an unforgettable musical journey through Woods’ introspective narratives and heartfelt compositions.

With a career spanning over a decade, Woods has amassed a dedicated following drawn to his blend of folk, country, and pop sensibilities.

His previous album, ‘Without People’, marked a breakthrough moment, elevating his stature within the music industry and leading to widespread acclaim.

Notably, Woods has shared stages with renowned acts like Gaslight Anthem, expanding his reach to broader audiences worldwide.

In addition to the musical journey awaiting attendees, Woods is also using his platform for a noble cause. Partnering with Support Act, he pledges to donate $1 from every ticket sold, contributing to crisis relief, mental health, and wellbeing support for music industry professionals across Australia.

With his upcoming LP on the horizon, Donovan Woods’ Australian tour presents a rare opportunity for fans to witness his artistry up close and personal.

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets for what promises to be a series of unforgettable evenings filled with soul-stirring melodies and raw, unfiltered goodness.

Tickets are available here—don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical experience!