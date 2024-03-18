Three NZ/Aussie artists we are digging right now

Kickstart your Monday with fresh tunes from Australia and across the ditch

We’re diving into the latest releases from three talented artists based in New Zealand and Australia. From heartfelt reflections to gritty industrial-rock-pop, there’s something for every mood.

Auckland’s C. Zukey delivers an emotionally charged single that tugs at the heartstrings, while Jess Ribeiro amps up the energy with her gritty new track.

Meanwhile, Melbourne-based RINSE takes us on a nostalgic journey through shoegaze and dreampop.

Let’s bounce into the week with these dynamic sounds that showcase the diverse talent emanating from these shores.

C. Zukey – Keep Love

Auckland-based alternative pop/soft rock artist C. Zukey, signed under Really Nice Records, drops a poignant single titled ‘Keep Love.’ The track, a precursor to his debut album ‘Stone Fruut,’ offers a heartfelt exploration of love and resilience amidst personal tragedy.

Inspired by his partner’s hypoxic brain injury following the birth of their child, C. Zukey pours raw emotion into ‘Keep Love,’ reflecting on the challenges of holding onto love in the face of adversity. With stripped-back instrumentation and haunting theremin solos, the song captures the artist’s introspective journey with sincerity and vulnerability.

Produced by Mark Perkins (Merk/Marlon Williams) and mixed by Shannon Fowler (Tom Lark), ‘Stone Fruut’ promises to be a deeply personal and evocative musical experience, featuring collaborations with notable musicians Alex Freer and Finn Scholes.

‘Keep Love’ stands as a testament to C. Zukey’s songwriting prowess, offering listeners a glimpse into the emotional depths of his forthcoming album set to release on May 10th.

Jess Ribeiro – Jump The Gun

Jess Ribeiro, known for her captivating blend of industrial-rock-pop, unveils the gritty single “Jump The Gun.” Featuring drums and percussion from Jim White (The Dirty Three/Xylouris White) and Dave Mudie (Courtney Barnett), the track showcases Ribeiro’s deadpan vocals amidst a sonic landscape of distorted guitars and elevated synths.

‘Jump The Gun’ serves as the final single before Ribeiro’s upcoming album ‘Summer of Love’ drops on April 12th via Poison City Records. The track offers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into impulsive behaviour, setting the stage for the thematic exploration of the album.

Accompanying the single release are select live dates in VIC & NSW, and a killer music video.

TOUR DATES AUSTRALIA/EUROPE

Fri 5 Apr – Northcote Social Club – Naarm/Melbourne°

Sat 6 Apr – Pre-release In-store @ Poison City Records – Naarm/Melbourne

Sat 13 April – Kantine Am Berghain – Berlin, Germany*

Sun 14 April – Bandhaus – Erfurt, Germany*

Mon 15 April – Milla – Munich, Germany*

Tue 16 April – Cafe V Lese – Prague, Czech Republic*

Wed 17 April – Flex Café – Vienna, Austria*

Thur 18 April – Nova Cvernovka – Bratislava, Slovakia*

Fri 19 April – Akvarium – Budapest, Hungary*

Sat 20 April – Mochvara – Zagreb, Croatia*

Sun 21 Apr April – MKNZ – Ilirska Bistrica, Slovenia*

Tue 23 April – Rockhaus – Salzburg, Austria*

Thur 25 April – Fri-Son – Fribourg, Switzerland*

Sat 27 April – Sala Sidecar – Barcelona, Spain*

Sun 28 April – Café La Palma – Madrid, Spain*

Mon 29 April – Sala Dabadaba – Donosti, Spain*

Tue 30 April – Le Pingouin Alternatif – Arthez-de-Béarn, France*

Wed 1 May – Joker’s Pub – Angers, France*

Thur 2 May – Point Ephémère – Paris, France*

Fri 3 May – Trix – Antwerpen, Belgium*

Sun 5 May – Chalk – Brighton, UK^

Mon 6 May – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK^

Tues 7 May – Strange Brew – Bristol, UK^

Wed 8 May – Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK^

Thur 23 May – Mapleton Pub – Gubbi Gubbi Country/Mapleton~

Fri 24 May – Season Three – Meanjin/Brisbane~

Sat 25 May – Eltham Pub – Bundjalung Country/Eltham~

*with Widowspeak

*with Still Corners

~with Leah Senior

°with Mess Esque

RINSE featuring Caroline Loveglow – Stranger

Naarm/Melbourne dreampop/shoegaze artist RINSE, also known as Joe Aguis, unveils his latest single and video, ‘Stranger,’ featuring Los Angeles-based producer Caroline Loveglow.

Packed with 90s breakbeats and shoegaze guitars, ‘Stranger’ delves into the magic of serendipitous encounters and intense one-night connections.

The collaboration with Loveglow came to fruition after the two met while Loveglow was supporting Hatchie in the US, adding a layered vocal choir to the track.

RINSE’s solo project showcases a different facet of Aguis’ talent, drawing comparisons to The Cure and My Bloody Valentine. With this single, RINSE announces his signing to Melbourne-based label COHORT, alongside headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

TOUR DATES AUSTRALIA

Thur 21 Mar – The Lansdowne – Eora/Sydney

Sat 6 Apr – Lulie Tavern – Naarm/Melbourne