Duran Duran & Nile Rodgers Reunite for New Magic at Abbey Road

The legends reunite at Abbey Road – history in the making

The iconic synth-pop legends Duran Duran are back in the studio with none other than Nile Rodgers, reigniting a partnership that has defined decades of hits.

A recent social media teaser from the band shows Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor alongside the Chic maestro at Abbey Road Studios, hinting at fresh music in the works.

This isn’t their first rodeo—Rodgers first remixed their 1984 smash The Reflex, sparking a creative bond that birthed classics like Wild Boys and shaped multiple albums.

Now, fresh off their Danse Macabre success (a UK Top 5 hit), the Rock Hall inductees are cooking up more sonic gold.

From headlining Hyde Park to serenading royalty at the Platinum Jubilee, Duran Duran’s legacy keeps soaring.

With Rodgers back in the mix, the next chapter promises to be anything but Ordinary World.