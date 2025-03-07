The Australian female artists changing the game

Today is International Women’s Day, but honestly, any day is a good day to shout out these legends

Australia’s female artists have been quietly—and not so quietly—revolutionising the music industry, challenging norms and rewriting history with every song they release.

We take a moment to honour these queens, whose innovation and defiance continue to reshape the musical landscape.

In a culture that too often stands on the edge of progress, we’re reminded of moments like Angie McMahon being wolf-whistled on tour just for removing her jacket, or Maggie Rogers being told to strip off in 2019 with the patronising line “you cute though.”

Then there’s the ongoing struggle, where artists like Camp Cope and Thelma Plum speak out against industry discrimination. But the fight doesn’t stop there—these artists are paving the way for future generations. Let’s give them their due.

A.Girl

A.Girl is changing what female lead hip hop sounds like, bringing the American drill sound down under with her insightful and articulate bars.

That’s not to say A.Girl doesn’t also have a stunning singing voice, this girl is showing us you can do it all.

Alex Lahey

Although we had already been well-introduced to Alex Lahey with one pop-punk hit after another, 2021 marked the year that the powerhouse broke a new market, the world of cinema!

Alex Lahey composed a song for the Oscar Award-winning Netflix flick The Mitchells vs. The Machines. The Aussie rocker also had her music featured in Tony Hawk Pro Skater.

Anna Lunoe

A pioneer of electronic music in Australia, Anna Lunoe’s ability to move seamlessly between deep house, techno, and pop makes her a force on the global stage.

Whether she’s headlining massive festivals or dropping hypnotic tracks in the studio, her infectious energy and genre-blending style have solidified her as one of the most influential voices in the electronic scene.

Angie McMahon

Angie McMahon has been a champion of raw, honest songwriting since Pasta and Slow Mover, using her voice to confront the challenges women face in the industry and beyond.

She’s undeniable in her talent—don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amyl & The Sniffers (Amy Taylor)

Amy Taylor of Amyl & The Sniffers continues to show the world what real punk is: untamed, unapologetic, and electrifying.

The band’s explosion on the global punk scene is a testament to their high-octane performance and fearless attitude.

Barkaa

Barkaa marched onto the scene with a burning fire. She’s a testament to what can come from being discovered online as A.B. Original rapper Briggs saw a clip of the young rapper and signed her to his label Bad Apples.

Not only is Barkaa undeniably talented with an exceptional flow, she has taught so many that even if you’re caught up in a shit situation, things will get better.

Camp Cope (Georgia Maq)

The now defunct Camp Cope led a veritable revolution after they dropped their 2018 record How To Socialise & Make Friends. The powerful lyricism of Georgia Maq have elevated her among the pantheon of great Australian songwriters.

When they played at the Opera House last The Opener received a standing ovation before Georgia even stepped up to the mic. It rips the bandaid off of a huge problem within the Australian music industry and ultimately is a song that touches a lot of people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Carla Geneve

Carla Geneve’s mastery of storytelling shines through her Australian-infused, nostalgic folk and country. With Hertz, Carla cemented her place as one of Australia’s most captivating new songwriters.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Carla Wehbe

In the past couple of years, Carla Wehbe has delivered a couple of stunning EPs, a string of solid singles, and notable collaborations, including support for global acts like Teddy Swims, The Chicks, Benson Boone, and Alec Benjamin. Her sophomore EP, ‘JUPITER AND MARS,’ gained some major attention, making her undeniably one to watch.

Chrissy Amphlett

Chrissy Amphlett wasn’t just a rock icon, she was the rock icon – and therefore very much changed the game. As frontwoman of the Divinyls, she used her blunt, humorous lyrics and sexual persona to shatter conventions for women in rock, laying the foundation for the fierce artists we see today.

Courtney Barnett

Every now and then an artist joins the ranks of musicians whose calibre puts them in the league of the undying. With the release of her 2015 debut Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, Courtney Barnett catapulted to these heights.

Her careful wordplay is as illuminating as it is extraordinary, capable of churning through 10 current world issues in 10 lines. Barnett’s constitution to touring relentlessly and dedication to her craft has crowned her as one of Australia’s leading female voices in music.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deborah Conway

From the 80s, Deborah Conway was everywhere—singer, songwriter, actress, and mother—showing the world that women could do it all. Her band, Do-Ré-Mi, and her solo career prove she was a trailblazer in every sense.

Elsy Wameyo

Elsy Wameyo, a Kenyan-born, Adelaide-based artist, blends hip-hop, R&B, and soulful influences into her music. Her work explores her cultural heritage and faith, winning awards and captivating audiences with her powerful performances.

The recipient of the recent APRA Professional Development Awards, Elsy is a huge talent – and one to watch.

Emily Wurramara

ARIA Award-winning Emily Wurramara’s voice is a force of nature. Her album NARA is a masterclass in blending folk, blues, and pop with raw, heartfelt storytelling.

Wurramara is both an artist and an advocate for her community, educating through song in both English and Anindilyakwa.

Emma Donovan

A proud Gumbaynggir and Yamatji woman, Emma Donovan brought an Indigenous perspective to funk and soul like Australia had never seen before.

After already having a long and powerful solo career, Emma played alongside The Putbacks, releasing their 2020 album Crossover in which the singer instills her culture and language.

Eves Karydas

Only three years after doing a cheeky re-brand and name change, and two years after a whirlwind tour supporting Dua Lipa, Eves Karydas, who used to perform as Eves the Behavior, dropped Complicated and the banger has stuck around till this day.

FELIVAND

Hailing from Meanjin/Brisbane, Australia, FELIVAND brings a distinctive blend of bedroom-pop allure, crafting a vulnerable and textured style within down-tempo alternative indie pop, infused with the soulful essence of contemporary R&B.

Haiku Hands

Haiku Hands are the alternative girl group that we can thank for making live music so much fun again.

The band were recognised for their decorative masks, before COVID made it cool and of course their synchronised dance moves (before COVID ruined dancing for a while).

The girls dropped their debut self-titled album in 2020 and brought back some of the incredibly grungy dance sounds of 2010 but with the impeccable production of 2020.

Hatchie

With all of this delicious hip hop dominating the scene, shoegaze pop still floats around just as much and the artist making sure we don’t forget the massive 80s drums and angelic vocals is of course, Hatchie.

Hatchie has continued to release music that is more vulnerable, more introspective and more insightful than ever.

ixaras

Indie Pop-Rock newcomer 17-year-old Ixara, aka ixaras is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting Aus acts at the minute. Her debut album Full Lover Fake Friend, is a bold, indie rock collection that dives into the messy, beautiful ride of growing up.

Jack River (Holly Rankin)

From Endless Summer to the Climate Strike stage, Jack River weaves tales of longing, loss, and environmental catastrophe. She combines heartache with hope, earning a devoted following who connect deeply with her message.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jaguar Jonze

Jaguar Jonze’s music resonates with fierce advocacy for sexual assault survivors in the industry. Her rock-pop blend is just as empowering as her efforts to change the narrative for women in music.

Jessica Mauboy

Jessica Mauboy is one of the greatest performers Australia has ever seen and arguably one of the biggest pop stars the country has produced since Kylie Monogue.

Jessica has changed the changed the course of music history not only for women but for First Nations women as the first indigenous woman to top the ARIA charts three weeks in a row. She was one of the most highly regarded Black female singers 2019 and continues to only further her stardom.

Yet somehow, Jessica remains one of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet according to multiple sources.

Juice Webster

Juice Webster released her stunning debut album, JULIA, last year. The album explores themes of loss, change, grief, and anxiety, portraying uncertainty as a natural part of life. Juice’s wistful vocals navigate the challenges of staying present over a rhythmic backdrop to perfection. Currently, you can find her touring with kiwi indie darlings The Beths.

Julia Jacklin

The moment Julia Jacklin dropped her 2016 debut Don’t Let The Kids Win Australia knew she would be a star. Earlier this year Jacklin dropped another album of hand-made, honey-coated heartbreak songs and it’s nothing shy of magnificent.

Her poetic poignancy is instantly relatable from tracks like Body to Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You. They are both masterpieces and they are both intrinsically Julia.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karina Utomo

Karina Utomo is breaking down barriers as one of the few female vocalists who head heavy metal bands and do a damn good job screaming their guts out.

Karina, who truly found her fierce voice while leading Melbourne-based band High Tension has done countless national tours, played SXSW and received an ARIA nomination.

Currently playing in her new band Rinuwat, Karina uses her lyrics to highlight topics that aren’t often spoken about in the metal scene, like female and POC empowerment and the historical struggles of her homeland, Indonesia.

KYE

With effortless hooks and a voice that commands attention, KYE is set to be the next big thing. A rising force in pop, her rise is a testament to her undeniable vocal prowess and intricate songwriting.

Mallrat

Mallrat is making waves as the most poignant Australian pop lyricist in recent history.

Her 2018 release Groceries really popped the singer into the scene as a welcomed refreshment from the usual repetitive and occasionally thoughtless pop songs.

Merryn Jeann

Merryn has hot the ground running with her debut album, ‘DOG BEACH,’ released on her label, Rescue + Return Records is a ten-track gem includes hits like ‘ME B4 U’ and ‘SUBCONSCIOUS LOVE CONNECTIONS,’ produced by Rob Ellis in England. Merryn’s artistic touch extends to creating all the album’s artwork, music videos, and press shots, offering a stunning glimpse into her world.

Miiesha

Miiesha quickly became one of Australia’s best female R&B singers of 2020.

Soon after releasing her debut album Nyaaringu, Miiesha received the New Talent of the Year at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards and won the ARIA Award for Best Soul/R&B Release at the 2020 ARIA Music Awards.

Mo’Ju

Mo’Ju Native Tongue is a powerful reflection on race, identity, and personal experiences. With an innate ability to blend funk, soul, and storytelling, Mo’Ju is redefining what it means to be a storyteller in today’s world.

Montaigne

Montaigne has not only wowed us with their music but expanded their artistic reach through Twitch streaming and comedy. Montaigne’s willingness to experiment is pushing boundaries and giving us more than just great tracks.

Nai Palm

The voice of Hiatus Kaiyote, Nai Palm is a singular force in music. Her solo career is a showcase of her musical ingenuity, blending jazz, soul, and experimental rock in ways no one else dares to.

Odette

Georgia Odette Sallybanks exploded onto the Australian music scene with her debut album To A Stranger. The record is a poetic tapestry of melancholy soul and powerful pop ballads.

The skilful instrumentation draws attention to the space between the notes and Odette’s magnificent set of lungs. Her soaring voice and poetic ruminations are nothing short of remarkable.

PANIA

PANIA, an up-and-coming R&B/Soul singer-songwriter from Melbourne, is making waves in the Australian music scene with her soulful voice and message of global expression. Her music blends contemporary sounds with a timeless feel, making her a rising star to watch.

PA777IENCE

PA777IENCE gives us a lesson on R&B and Neo-Soul flair, with their latest single ‘Mastery.’ The Western Sydney Instrumentalist brings equal parts a poetic ballad and a genre-pushing soundscape to the music scene.

Peach PRC

Don’t let the name fool you, Peach PRC is all about pushing boundaries. Peach PRC, aka Sharlee Jade Curnow, hit the scene with her hit ‘Josh’ and candid discussions about mental health on platforms like TikTok. With a substantial following, she’s recognised for her infectious music and relatable persona.

Phoebe Go

Phoebe Go, known for her success with Snakadaktal and Two People, released her debut EP “Player” in October 2022. Sharing stages with artists like Arlo Parks and Chet Faker, she also collaborated with fashion giants Chanel, Harper’s BAZAAR, and VOGUE. Her latest release ‘7 Up’ showcases the artist at her best.

Red Hook’s Emmy Mack

Emmy Mack rocks out as lead singer for Aussie band RedHook. Known for her powerful vocals and horror movie obsession, she brings a unique energy to their alternative rock sound.

RVG’s Romy Vager As the frontwoman of RVG, Romy Vager’s raw, emotionally charged vocals and poignant songwriting capture the essence of Australian indie rock, tackling themes of vulnerability, identity, and the complexities of life with unapologetic honesty. Her distinct voice and evocative lyrics make her one of the most compelling artists today.

Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly’s Beware Of The Dogs remains a modern classic, where sharp wit and vulnerability intertwine. As an artist who does it all—singing, songwriting, and performing—she is undeniably one of Australia’s finest.

Sampa The Great

Sampa The Great’s lyrical genius is matched only by her fierce social conscience. From The Return to live performances, she’s creating a monumental legacy that transcends genres, cultures, and borders.

Stand Atlantic’s Bonnie Fraser

Bonnie Fraser serves as both the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Stand Atlantic, the Australian pop punk band formed in Sydney in 2012. Having been with the band since its inception, Fraser has contributed to their success with well-received EPs and albums. Notable among them are the 2018 debut album ‘Skinny Dipping’ and their 2023 album ‘f.e.a.r.’

Check out their latest single drop ‘WARZONE’ below.

Stonefield

The Melbourne sibling outfit hit a stroke of psych excellence on Far From Earth and have been soaring ever since. Stonefield kill it in every sector. They are signed to Flightless, they tour the world and they fucking rock!

Not afraid to get heavy on the riffage, Stonefield are smashing the notion that psych-rock is a male-dominated landscape.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sycco

Rising Australian pop star Sycco, delivered her debut album, Zorb, a blend of psychedelic rock, hyperpop, and high-energy electronic dance music. Known for her acid-fried garage rock sound, Sycco’s debut shines brightly with its syrupy sonic textures and synth-driven pop.

Sycco co-wrote and co-produced every track, collaborating with big names like Chrome Sparks, Flume, and Mallrat.

Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum is a master of infusing her music with political punch. Tracks like Better In Blak and Meanjin are powerful both for their hooks and their cultural weight, pushing forward First Nations representation in Australian music.

Tkay Maidza

With her rapid-fire delivery and magnetic stage presence, Tkay Maidza continues to redefine Australian hip-hop. She is shaping the future of the genre, making waves globally with every release.

Tones and I

Even though Tones and I blew up all over the world in 2019, it’s wasn’t until 2020 that the artist began to show everyone she’s more than a one-hit wonder.

The singer admitted to only having just picked up music, not long before Dance Monkey dominated the radio proving that every journey looks different, paving the way for Australian pop singers.

Vera Blue (Celia Pavey)

Vera Blue’s journey from folk to electronic pop is a masterclass in musical evolution. Her ability to reinvent herself while keeping her heart in the music is what makes her one of Australia’s brightest stars.

Vetta Borne

Vetta Borne is producing sad girl music but making it damn fun.

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is putting out some of the prettiest tunes that will have you in tears but also killing it on the d-floor.

We’re absolutely living for the girlies who pump us up while allowing the emotions to flow.

Today we celebrate these legends, but we’re also looking forward to the next generation of Australian female artists. Their stories are just beginning, and if they’re anything like the women who’ve paved the way, the industry is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

Any day is a good day to support, elevate, and champion women in music. So here’s to them—today and always.