HOL!DAY Unleashes Powerful New Debut Album

Emerging indie/alt/rock project HOL!DAY continues to build momentum with their gritty, emotive Debut Album ‘Delusions of Grandeur’

Recorded with acclaimed producer Eric Palmquist (Thrice, Bad Suns, Half Alive) at Palmquist Studios in LA, ‘Delusions of Grandeur’ is a force to be reckon with.

The album channels the raw emotion and power of alternative rock icons like Audioslave, Manchester Orchestra, and Smashing Pumpkins.

This new release marks a compelling evolution in HOL!DAY‘s musical journey.

The meticulously crafted album campaign merges musical innovation with visual storytelling.

Each of the six singles from ‘Delusions of Grandeur’ features cover art designed by KIHL Studio (AFI, Mastodon, Tom Petty’s Estate, Young the Giant.)

Each cover contains optical easter eggs that build toward the album’s visual and musical culmination.

This creative approach is being amplified by MC Digital’s marketing expertise, the team behind campaigns for Concord, Fearless, Hopeless, and Red Light Management.

‘Delusions of Grandeur’ is a tour de force of emotional depth and visceral energy.

The ten-track album seamlessly blends alternative, indie, grunge, and classic rock influences, delivering introspective lyrics within anthemic soundscapes.

While subtle nods to The Beatles emerge through timeless melodies and layered harmonies, the project maintains its own distinctive voice through dark, reflective lyricism and dynamic instrumentation.

As HOL!DAY continues to bask in the glory of their album, ‘Delusions Of Grandeur’ stands as perhaps their most definitive statement yet.

This album is a powerful indication of the artistic ambition and emotional resonance awaiting listeners when ‘Delusions of Grandeur’ arrives into your ears.

So whether the daunting excerpts of your daily grind found you plummeting into a self deprecating spiral.

Or you’ve found yourself strangled by your longing for connection.

You might find the remedy.. is a HOL!DAY!