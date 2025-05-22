Come for the music, stay for the community—and help keep the stage alive.

Tucked into the historic Artillery Drill Hall, a heritage-listed building dating back to 1895, Freo.Social is more than just a venue—it’s a cultural hub where Fremantle’s past and present collide.

Originally home to the legendary Fly By Night Musicians Club, this space has been reimagined with a modern edge while keeping its soul intact.

The Main Hall, now equipped with a top-tier sound system designed by Tame Impala’s touring team, hosts everything from indie gigs to comedy nights, with a capacity that can swell to 900 for the biggest acts.

What sets Freo.Social apart is its commitment to variety. The Front Yard offers free DJ sessions under strings of lights, while the Back Yard—complete with a music-themed playground—caters to families and casual hangs.

Beer lovers will find paradise here, with 56 taps pouring local brews from Otherside Brewing Co., including small-batch exclusives you won’t find anywhere else.

And when hunger strikes, the rotating food menu—think jerk pork subs, cheeseburgers, and fried chicken doughnut-burgers—keeps the crowd fueled.

But Freo.Social isn’t just about entertainment; it’s a battleground for preserving live music.

With a new hotel development next door threatening noise restrictions, the venue has become a rallying point for Perth’s music community.

Artists like The Waifs and Carla Geneve have voiced support, echoing the sentiment that development shouldn’t come at the cost of culture.

Freo.Social

📍 Parry Street, Fremantle

📞 (08) 9335 9335

🌐 freo.social