Drop everything! Taylor Swift’s new album ‘folklore’ has landed

Bring out the cowboy boots, snake rings and heart-shaped earrings; Taylor Swift has officially released her new surprise album, folklore.

Not only is the album out but the brand new music video that she directed for the single Cardigan is also here.

The surprise album that Taylor Swift announced last night, folklore, is officially here!

Exactly 13 hours ago, Taylor Swift’s usually quiet Instagram changed everything for any follower of the artist. It started with an innocent, sepia-tone image of a forest floor. There was no caption or accompanied tag, but Swifties are used to this. Anyone who’s familiar with Taylor knows that her signature style is leaving easter eggs to send everyone on a downward, manic spiral as they tear apart everything she does, constructing theories about their meaning.

Well, less than 30 seconds later, another image appeared of Taylor herself. In the span of two minutes, nine posts appeared on her profile, creating a hazy picture of Taylor gazing into the camera, overshadowed by looming trees and shrubbery. Panic ensued amongst the fandom, knowing how likely it was that she would wait forever before actually telling us what she was hinting at.

To everyone’s shock, they were wrong. Barely a minute later, she posted this on Instagram, announcing to the world that the Queen of meticulous planning, PR, and scheduled releases was actually releasing a surprise album: folklore, which would drop at midnight.



The album’s aesthetic already feels completely divergent from the glitter and sparkles of Lover. The title itself, folklore, harks back to the Old Taylor Swift’s preoccupation with dreams, anxieties and fairy tales. However, the sepia-tone aesthetic and collaborations with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner hint at a possible folky, perhaps even country-like album.

Either way, folklore is officially out in the world!

Check it out here: