AKAI unveils MPC Beats: a completely free beatmaking software

AKAI revolutionised the production of hip hop with the first incarnation of the MPC. This classic sampling and beat making tool has lived on through many updates of the hardware. Now, that same classic workflow is available as a standalone app or VST/AU plugin: MPC Beats.

And while there are expansion packs that you can buy, the software itself is completely free of charge. It includes the famous 16-pad drum interface, piano roll, a sample editor for slicing up beats among other features.

To kick off your experience with MPC Beats, you can remix one of the included demo tracks, or start a new session with genre-specific templates. There’s a trio of soft synths on hand for performing basslines, pads and leads, plus a staggering 80+ audio effects.

The big win though is the ability to bring this archetypal workflow into a DAW of your choice. Being a VST/AU plugin, it can be utilised in Ableton Live, Studio One, Logic and more. It also allows the opportunity to control the software with a MIDI controller of your choice.

To download MPC Beats, visit AKAI.