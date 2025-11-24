Oasis Pay Emotional Tribute to Stone Roses Legend Mani During São Paulo Show

Oasis turned their São Paulo reunion show into a moment of communal mourning and celebration on Saturday night.

Dedicating two of their most iconic songs to the late Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield.

The bassist’s passing at 63, confirmed just days earlier, cast a shadow across the music world and Oasis chose to honour him in the loudest, proudest way they know.

The tribute came midway through their set at Estadio MorumBIS, where Liam Gallagher paused before “Live Forever” to acknowledge a man he’s long described as a hero.

“This one’s for our friend, our hero, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield,” he told the crowd, his voice cutting through the stadium like a prayer.

As the final chords rang out, a full-screen image of Mani illuminated the stage, prompting the band to turn and take in the moment with the audience.

Not done yet, Liam offered up the next track as well.

“Mani can have this one too,” he said, before crashing into “Rock ’n’ Roll Star,” a song that felt especially charged under the circumstances, a salute to a player whose influence rippled through Manchester’s entire musical lineage.

The band had already shared their grief online, with Liam calling the news “devastating” and Noel posting a simple, striking photo of Mani with the caption: RIP Brother.

Saturday’s tribute unfolded during the penultimate show of Oasis’ long-awaited reunion run, which closes tonight back in São Paulo.

As for whether fans can expect another chapter soon, Liam has already given a sharp “no” for 2026, though, in classic Gallagher fashion, he left 2027 sitting in a very intentional “maybe.”