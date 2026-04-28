Mullet Moments with Betty

Betty Conquers Leeches, Snakes, and Self-Doubt for New EP ‘String.’

Betty braved leeches and dead snakes to film her latest music video, none of which made the final cut.

In our new interview, the artist opens up about her upcoming EP, ‘String.’

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“It’s the most accurately I’ve been able to express myself sonically,” she says, calling the release an emotionally charged time capsule.

But the real milestone comes May 8, when Betty headlines Oxford Art Factory’s main room, her biggest show to date.

“It’s a really big deal for me,” she admits. Reflecting on the long gap between writing and release, she adds, “It can be kind of depressing… so I’m trying to enjoy the in-between more.”

String drops May 1; tickets for the May 8 Oxford Art Factory show are on sale now.

Huge thanks to Mullet Wines for supporting this chat!

Keep up with Betty here.