AC/DC Open Sydney Pop-Up Ahead of Homecoming Gigs

The rock legends roll out exclusive drops and photo-ready props for fans in Marrickville

AC/DC have launched a limited-time pop-up store in Marrickville ahead of their Sydney shows, turning Mothership Studios into a full-on fan hub.

The space is open from 20th-25th November, with special hours to match the concert days.

Inside, fans can explore iconic stage props (including the gigantic Hell’s Bell and the tour cannon) as well as immersive photo backdrops that feel ripped straight from their arena set.

On the merch front, the store is stocked with exclusive items not available online or inside the stadium: think limited edition vinyl reissues (such as High Voltage and T.N.T), city-specific posters and special apparel.

There are also inflatable guitars (some signed) with proceeds supporting charities like The Smith Family and WWF.

Visiting the pop-up gives fans an early dose of the PWR/UP tour vibe.

It’s a place to meet fellow AC/DC lovers, grab rare collectibles and sock in the energy before the band even hits the stage.

Mothership Studios

18–22 Sydney St, Marrickville NSW 2204

November 20–25, 2025