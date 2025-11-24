Lil Uzi Vert Teases Surprise Single

Lil Uzi Vert’s latest announced single ‘CHANEL’ drops in less then 24 hours, hinting at the unpredictable next chapter of their ever-evolving sound.

Lil Uzi Vert has announced that their new single ‘CHANEL‘ will land tomorrow, sending fans into an instant frenzy after the rapper shared the news on Instagram.

With a sneak preview and zero context, the track arrives shrouded in mystery, exactly the kind of chaotic rollout Uzi thrives on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Uzi Vert (@liluzivert)

Their last major release, Eternal Atake 2, hit in November 2024 and marked a return to the cosmic world-building that first catapulted them into rap’s experimental frontier.

Before that, 2023’s Pink Tape showcased the most unpredictable version of Uzi yet, a project that threw every genre imaginable into the blender.

One moment they were screaming over metalcore riffs, the next they were sliding across hyperactive club tracks or unleashing rapid-fire verses reminiscent of their early mixtape hunger.

It was messy, ambitious, and defiantly Uzi, a reminder that no one else in mainstream rap mutates sound with such abandon.

‘CHANEL‘ now arrives as the first glimpse at whatever chapter comes next.

Will Uzi lean back into polished, intergalactic rap epics?

Or double down on the stylistic chaos that defined Pink Tape’s distinct sound?

Their catalog has always lived at the intersection of unpredictability and obsession: samples flipped into new universes, worlds built from nostalgia, and genre walls blown apart just because they can.

What makes tomorrow’s release so intriguing is that Uzi operates best when no one knows what’s coming. “CHANEL” could be glossy luxury rap, raging trap, glitchy rock, or something entirely new and that uncertainty is half the thrill.

One thing’s certain: whenever Uzi hits “upload,” the internet follows. Tomorrow, we find out why.