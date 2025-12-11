Jeff Garcia, iconic voice actor, passes away

Jeff Garcia, the energetic voice of Sheen Estevez, has passed away at 50, leaving a lasting mark on animation.

Jeff Garcia, best known for bringing Sheen from Jimmy Neutron to life, died Wednesday in Southern California at the age of 50.

His family confirmed he had been battling health issues, including a brain aneurysm, stroke, and pneumonia.

Garcia’s career skyrocketed with the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, where his portrayal of the hyperactive, endearingly odd Sheen Estevez captured audiences’ hearts.

He reprised the role in 59 episodes of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and in spin-offs, including Planet Sheen, which ran for 26 episodes between 2010 and 2013.

Beyond Sheen, Garcia lent his voice to Pip the Mouse in Barnyard, played Rinaldo the penguin in Happy Feet, and appeared in animated features like Rio, Rio 2, and Marmaduke.

His unique vocal style, blending energy and comic timing, made him a recognisable presence in family animation throughout the 2000s.

Garcia also performed stand-up at the Laugh Factory and appeared in live-action projects, including Mr Box Office and Holy Cash.

Fans often met him at conventions, celebrating the joy he brought to generations of viewers who grew up with his characters.

Jeff Garcia’s voice shaped countless childhoods and left an indelible mark on animation.

His work continues to entertain and inspire, a reminder of the energy, humour, and heart he brought to every role.