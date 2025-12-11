Assassin’s Creed Shadows Switch 2 Review

Christmas sorted.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally arrives on Switch 2, just in time for Christmas, and honestly, it is a bit of a shock to see how well the hybrid handles something this ambitious.

Feudal Japan has been the dream setting for fans forever, and Ubisoft’s take lands with enough style and attitude that the delayed release actually feels like a great excuse to jump in now if you haven’t already.

The big question, obviously, is performance. The short version is that the Switch 2 holds its ground way better than expected.

Docked mode keeps things reasonably sharp, with stable 30 frames per second and quick loads that never feel far off what the bigger consoles offer.

Handheld mode dips here and there during busy fights, but never enough to tank the fun. Textures take a moment to settle and you might spot the occasional pop in, but the hardware does a solid job of keeping the world readable and lively.

Considering the scale of the map and the constant level of detail, it is a genuinely impressive port.

Once you are actually playing, the Switch 2 proves to be a pretty comfortable home for Shadows. The Pro Controller is the ideal setup, but portable mode still feels great for shorter bursts. The two playable characters give the game a nice rhythm.

Yasuke is all about heavy hits and upfront brawling, while Naoe is built for stealth, speed, and creative takedowns. Swapping between them keeps the game from feeling repetitive, and both play styles translate nicely to the smaller screen.

In terms of content, nothing has been chopped out for the Switch 2 release, in fact you even get some neat Switch 2 exclusive features.

Alongside the full campaign, the post launch fixes and the open world, the Switch 2 version includes touch controls for menus, the map and the hideout builder.

There’s also full cross-progression with Ubisoft Connect so you can pick up your current save on PC, PS5 or Xbox and take it on the go with you.

The verdict is pretty simple. If you skipped Shadows earlier or you just want something meaty to play in handheld form, the Switch 2 version is worth your time.

It’s not quite got the shimmer of the bigger console versions, but it is surprisingly close, and a very easy recommendation for casual players who want a big, atmospheric adventure on the go.