Australia secures it’s biggest K-Pop festival yet for 2026

Set for Saturday, March 14th, 2026, 안녕, Melbourne (“Hello”, Melbourne) will take over Flemington Racecourse for the first time.

Applewood brings its signature, stadium-sized production to Australian soil.

Applewood, best known for working with Blackpink, Seventeen, Enhypen and other cultural powerhouses, is partnering with Untitled Group to expand Asian touring content deeper into the Australian market.

The festival’s arrival comes as K-pop’s influence reaches an undeniable peak across the country.

What once lived in niche corners of fandom is now a dominant force in youth culture: arena tours sell out instantly, merch drops turn into queues around city blocks, and K-pop streams dominate local charts.

TWICE’s latest Australian run broke regional records with over 50,000 tickets sold, proving how rapid and devoted the fanbase has become.

Applewood’s track record speaks for itself, with more than 120 shows across 18 countries, including Blackpink’s historic six-night run in Bangkok.

Their partnership with Untitled signals a shift toward greater inclusion of Asian pop culture within Australia’s live-music ecosystem, and a recognition of the country’s fiercely engaged K-pop community.

The lineup for 안녕, Melbourne drops at 12 pm AEDT on Friday, December 12th, with fans already speculating about which heavy-hitters could make the bill.

Australian fans can expect more details very soon, including the full artist lineup.

Stay tuned for updates and ticket info as 안녕, Melbourne begins its countdown to one of 2026’s biggest cultural events.