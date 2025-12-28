Brigitte Bardot’s 10 best films remind us how she reshaped cinema, fame and female desire forever

Brigitte Bardot, French screen legend and cinematic firebrand, dies aged 91, here are here 10 best films.

Brigitte Bardot, the Paris-born actress whose name became shorthand for 1960s glamour, joie de vivre and cultural upheaval, has died at 91, her foundation confirmed on Sunday.

Bardot – affectionately known as “BB” – brought more to the screen than mere presence: she embodied a seismic shift in global cinema, fashion and female visibility that still ripples through culture today.

Emerging from ballet school and modelling in France, Bardot became a sensation with And God Created Woman (1956), the sexually candid film that exploded her into international stardom and helped redefine onscreen femininity.

Drawing audiences into her fearless blend of sensuality and spirit, she became not just a star but a cultural shorthand for liberated modern womanhood.

Her career spanned dozens of films, but a handful have endured as definitive Bardot. According to IMDb’s fan-curated rankings, her ten most notable screen roles include:

A Very Private Affair (1962) – a self-aware drama about fame’s personal toll. Contempt (Le Mépris) (1963) – Jean-Luc Godard’s meta-meditation on art and desire. Viva Maria! (1965) – a swashbuckling, vibrant adventure pairing Bardot with Jeanne Moreau. …And God Created Woman (1956) – the film that made her a global icon. Spirits of the Dead (1968) – a stylish anthology steeped in imagination. Babette Goes to War (1959) – a blend of comedy and wartime caper. The Truth (La Vérité) (1960) – a riveting courtroom drama that earned critical acclaim. Mademoiselle Strip-tease (1957) – an early foray into playful satire. Naughty Girl (1956) – a musical comedy showcasing her lighter side. The Girl in the Bikini (1952) – a youthful performance from her early years.

From La Vérité’s searing courtroom drama to Contempt’s existential nuance, these films chart Bardot’s evolution from ingénue to one of European cinema’s most complex figures — a trajectory that saw her transcend simple categorisation as a “sex symbol” to become a cinematic force.

Off-screen, Bardot’s influence was equally potent. She popularised fashion staples like the off-shoulder “Bardot top” and an effortless French chic that endures decades later.

After retiring from acting in the early 1970s, she devoted herself to animal rights, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and campaigning internationally against cruelty to animals.

Her legacy is complex: alongside admiration for her beauty, films and advocacy were layers of controversy as her outspoken views later in life sparked debate.

But as tributes pour in from Paris to Hollywood, one truth remains – she redefined what it meant to be an international star in the modern age and left behind a body of work that continues to captivate and provoke.