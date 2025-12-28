Kanye West confirms he’s working on a new album

Kanye West teases new album with surprise appearance at Deon Cole comedy show.

Kanye West has quietly signalled a return to the music spotlight after dropping just two words that sent fans into a frenzy.

The enigmatic rapper, producer and fashion provocateur made an unannounced appearance at comedian Deon Cole’s stand‑up set at the Hollywood Improv on Saturday night (27 December), stepping onstage mid‑show and confirming he’s working on a new album.

Footage from the event circulating online shows Cole introducing West to an enthusiastic crowd, playfully ribbing him about whether he had been laughing at the comedy routine. After the brief exchange, Cole asked what fans could expect next – “No music, no shirts or sweaters or some boots?” he joked – to which West responded simply: “New album.”

Although the moment was fleeting and West didn’t elaborate further on the project’s title, release date or collaborators, the appearance marks the first time in months that he’s publicly acknowledged new solo work since his Vultures series with Ty Dolla $ign and ongoing delays around the Bully album cycle.

Fans on social media were quick to react, re‑posting clips and speculating on whether this tease signals a broader return to music in 2026. With the Bully project having been pushed back repeatedly throughout 2025, and amid West’s occasional public outings for performances and appearances, this understated moment could be the first glimpse of a new chapter for the artist as he heads into the new year.

Stay tuned for more as details emerge.