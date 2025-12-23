The Lord of the Rings 4K extended edition marathon is coming to The Ritz

Want to test your stamina, friendships and your love for Lord of the Rings in one fell swoop?

For fans of Middle-earth, December has traditionally meant one thing: pulling out the popcorn and running through Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

But this year, it might be worth holding off. The 4K extended editions of the trilogy–The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King–are getting a proper marathon spotlight this February, celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring.

And if you’ve ever dipped a toe into the extended editions, you’ll know why delaying Christmas is a small price to pay. These versions aren’t just slightly longer; they deepen the story, expand character arcs, and add layers of Middle-earth you can’t get from the theatrical cuts. Once you’ve seen them, there’s truly no going back.

For one marathon session, all three films will screen back-to-back in 4K, with short breaks between films. From Frodo inheriting the One Ring, to the Fellowship facing impossible odds, and finally the epic climax in Mordor, it’s a day-long journey that’s as much a test of endurance as it is a celebration of one of cinema’s most beloved sagas.

As Gandalf reminds us, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” For February, apparently, that time is in Middle-earth.

More info here.