Gracie Abrams, Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner release ‘Sold Out’

Sold Out marks the first collaboration between Gracie Abrams and Bon Iver, with Dessner bridging the two through past work.

The song was originally written in 2024 following a school shooting, reflecting the artists’ ongoing concern with gun violence in America.

Released exclusively on Bandcamp, fans can purchase the track for $5, with all proceeds benefiting Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) organization working to prevent gun violence.

The song’s release coincides with renewed heartbreak in the wake of the Brown University shooting, underlining its continued relevance.

“It’s a sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn’t look away,” the trio said in a joint statement.

Their message emphasizes the power of art to raise awareness and inspire action while addressing a societal crisis.

Dessner has been a long-time collaborator with both Abrams and Bon Iver, producing Abrams’ last album The Secret of Us and working with Justin Vernon for decades.

While Vernon and Abrams have crossed paths in covers and song writing, ‘Sold Out’ represents their first formal collaboration, a merging of voices and production talents dedicated to a cause.

It’s available now on bandcamp.