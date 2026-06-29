Tom Holland wants to mentor Miles Morales on the big screen

The student is ready to become the mentor.

The second major storyline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a limited number of confirmed things to be excited for, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

The rest is left up to the imagination of fans, based on hinted storylines from past films, roadmapped live-action projects yet to see the light of day, and the vast reservoir of comics that bring cel-shaded heroism to the hands of many.

Perhaps the most anticipated addition to the cast of live-action masked vigilantes is Miles Morales, the web-swinging protégé who has become a hit with a newer generation of Marvel fans.

With the international success of the Spider-Verse series and the Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation games, Miles Morales has long been a highly anticipated addition for fans, ever since The Prowler (Donald Glover) teased his existence in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

For a while now, Tom Holland has been one of those fans, pushing Marvel to explore the mentorship dynamic between Peter Parker and Morales on the big screen.

During an interview with Hobby Consolas, Holland revealed that the idea hasn’t left his mind.

“I think at this point in time, we’re being really open-minded about what the future looks like. I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out. You know, we’ve got a lot of work to do to bring that to life.”

It’s still too early to tell what Marvel is cooking up with the second MCU Spider-Man trilogy, but the most popular theory is the introduction of the Venom saga while Peter Parker leads a new batch of younger heroes.

“I feel incredibly grateful for the way I was introduced into this world, and that I was shepherded by Iron Man, and I would love to return that favour to the next generation of people.”

The addition of Miles Morales would also make a lot of sense if Marvel decided to fully commit to the Young Avengers storyline, which has had its seeds spread far and wide across the cinematic universe.