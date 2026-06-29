Flattley The Joker (Pedal Month 2026)

Simple to use and full of character, The Joker delivers that pushed-tube feel with old-school ease

Flattley Guitar Pedals’ The Joker is a straightforward overdrive built to deliver convincing valve-style tone with minimal fuss. Part of the brand’s Platinum Range, it keeps things simple, and that simplicity works in its favour. If you recall, we reviewed their DG Fuzz a couple of years back here:

The Joker covers a broad gain range. Working the gain control against the ‘Filth’ knob takes it from a clean boost through gritty overdrive into more saturated drive. It captures the feel of a small tube amp being pushed, with a natural compression and harmonic texture that gives chords some chew and single notes a vocal quality.

To be honest, this isn’t a hyper-modern or ultra-precise pedal but that’s also exactly what I look for in a pedal these days! The response is familiar and old-school, and most players will feel at home with it straight away.

Run it into an already cooking amp and it adds harmonic richness and push without muddying the core tone (we ran ours into a vintage Twin Reverb and it felt like they were made for each other). It works as the extra gear you kick on for solos or heavier sections, and it’s just as good left on as an always-on base for light crunch. The voicing is musical and forgiving, so it sits in a mix without much tweaking.

The controls are deliberately stripped back. There’s no separate treble and bass; a single tone control shapes the overall character across a broad, usable range. That makes it quick to dial in, with very little guesswork. It encourages you to trust your ears instead of getting lost in fine adjustments. Players who want immediacy over endless options will appreciate that.

The build matches the simple approach. The enclosure is rock solid, and the jacks are sturdy enough to trust for regular gigging. The sparkle gradient finish gives it a distinctive look without going overboard. Placing the control labels directly on the knobs keeps the face uncluttered and easy to read at a glance.

The Joker won’t suit players chasing extreme tonal flexibility or deep parameter control, but that was never the point. It’s a reliable, great-sounding overdrive that gets you a good tone fast.

LINK